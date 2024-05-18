Rory McIlroy falters as Xander Schauffele leads by one at US PGA

Rory McIlroy (pictured) is seven shots off the lead at the halfway stage - Jeff Roberson/AP

Rory McIlroy requires a rousing Saturday here at the USPGA if he is to put himself in the mix for a first major title in 10 years.

However, Tiger Woods’s challenge for a fifth Wanamaker Trophy ended prematurely after the 48-year-old suffered two triple-bogeys in three holes early in his second-round on his way to a 77 and a seven-over total to come nowhere near surviving the cut.

On a US PGA Friday which will forever be remembered for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler being arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer, before going out and firing a 66, the late struggles of McIlroy and Woods were a grim finale.

McIlroy, who despite filing divorce papers on Monday came into the season’s second major with such confidence after victory in his last two events, could only manage a hugely frustrating even-par 71, in which the lowlight was a double-bogey six on the 12th, and on four-under is outside the top 20 and a gaping seven shots off the lead.

McIlroy began in great fashion with a long birdie putt on the first but only made two other birdies.

Xander Schauffele retained the advantage, following up his opening record-breaking 62 moving to 12-under with a 68, one clear of fellow US Ryder Cupper Collin Morikawa - the dual major-winner shooting a 65 - while Scheffler is only two back and despite all his troubles, is looking ominously poised to win back-to-back majors and make it five wins - and a runner-up - in six events.

That would be undeniably Tiger-esque, but on a course further softened by the persistent drizzle, the icon bore little resemblance to his former self.

Woods was not the only legendary veteran missing the cut. His old rival Phil Mickelson - who made history by winning this major as a 50-year-old three years ago - crashed out on four-over after a 72.

US PGA second round: As it happened

01:45 AM BST

Play suspended

Play has officially been suspended due to darkness so the final stages of this second round will be completed tomorrow.

01:43 AM BST

Bad finish for Bob

It is a frustrating end to the day for MacIntyre as he finishes with back-to-back bogeys to drop to seven-under-par at the end of his second round.

01:40 AM BST

Theegala stays at 10-under, Finau birdies to go to -8

Theegala narrowly misses a birdie chance on the last so he remains at -10, two shots off the lead.

Finau was in a little bit of bother off the tee on the last but he has given himself a good shot at a birdie, which he takes to finish up on eight-under-par.

Hatton pars the last to end up on two-under.

01:31 AM BST

Bogey for Bob

On his penultimate hole of the day, MacIntyre misses the green off the tee and he is punished with a bogey, so he drops back to -8.

01:26 AM BST

Brooks ends with a birdie

Koepka lands a birdie putt on the final green to finish up on seven-under after a round of 68 today.

Spieth also secures a birdie on the last and he is four-under.

Homa finishes with a par on 18 to end on four-under for the tournament at the halfway mark.

01:23 AM BST

Great par save from Bob

Bob MacIntyre ends up miles off course, in an empty hospitality area. It takes a long time for him to take the shot but eventually he has managed to save par on the par-five seventh.

01:18 AM BST

Birdie for Bryson

A birdie on 16 puts DeChambeau up to -9, three shots off Schauffele.

01:16 AM BST

Birdies on 18

Hovland and Matsuyama both birdie the last to finish on eight and seven-under respectively to put themselves in strong positions going into the weekend.

01:10 AM BST

Another bogey for Koepka

Back-to-back bogeys for Brooks has dropped him back to -6 with one hole to play.

01:09 AM BST

Missing the cut

There are some big names who are going to miss the cut. Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods will all not make the weekend.

01:03 AM BST

McIlroy finishes on -5

Rory comes so close to landing the very challenging eagle putt but it goes just past the right edge. He gets the birdie and it is an even-par round of 71 to reach the halfway stage on five-under-par.

A superb second shot from Justin Rose sets up an eagle chance, which he takes to secure a round of 67 today. He finishes up on five-under and he can be happy with his day.

Dustin Johnson birdies the last and he will make the weekend after a round of 68 today. He is one-under-par for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy (pictured) is seven shots off the lead going into the weekend - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

12:58 AM BST

McIlroy on the last

Rory is coming up the last. His drive is perfect in the middle of the fairway. His second finds the green but it will very much be an outside chance of an eagle.

12:53 AM BST

Woods finishes up

He will not make the cut but Tiger finishes with a birdie on the last to give his fans something to cheer about. He finishes on seven-over-par.

Back on 16 Koepka has missed an important par putt to drop back to seven-under-par.

Tiger Woods (pictured) has not made the weekend at Valhalla - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

12:48 AM BST

More frustration for Rory

Yet another chance for McIlroy to make up a shot passes him by as a birdie putt slides by. He is still at four-under-par. He is now heading to the 18th.

12:41 AM BST

Schauffele finishes on -12

Schauffele has an opportunity for a birdie on the last but he misses to the left. He puts in the par putt and a second round 68 puts him one shot clear after his second round. He is on 12-under-par, one clear of Collin Morikawa

Thomas pars the last to finish on six-under-par. It is a second round of 67 for the boy from Kentucky.

Aberg has a chance of an eagle on the last to have a chance of making the cut but it narrowly misses to the right. He will make birdie but on his US PGA debut, he will not make the weekend. He will not have the chance to replicate his performance at The Masters last month.

Xander Schauffele (pictured) holds the lead on 12-under-par - David Cannon/Getty Images

12:36 AM BST

Birdies for Brooks and Bryson

A terrific second shot from Brooks on the 15th sets up a great birdie chance and he takes it to move to eight-under.

DeChambeau bounces back from a bogey at 12 to birdie 13 to join Koepka on -8.

12:32 AM BST

Missed chance for McIlroy

Does that sum up Rory’s day? He slides another birdie chance just past the hole and stays at -4, eight shots off leader Schauffele.

12:28 AM BST

Top of the leaderboard

Schauffele -12 (17) Morikawa -11 (F) Theegala -10 (13) Scheffler (F), MacIntyre (14*), Detry (F), Hubbard (F) -9

12:24 AM BST

DeChambeau drops a shot

On the 12th Bryson’s putt to save par comes up short and his good run is halted with a bogey to drop down to seven-under.

12:22 AM BST

Finau birdies 13

A hole after a double bogey on 12, Finau gets one of those shots back with a birdie to move to -8.

12:09 AM BST

Not going McIlroy’s way

A chance for a birdie for Rory on 15 but it slides past the right edge. He remains at -4, eight shots off the lead. He has not been able to replicate the quality of his first round yesterday.

It has not been the best of days for Rory McIlroy (left) - Erik S Lesser/Shutterstock

12:05 AM BST

Theegala to -10

A birdie on 12 promotes Theegala to 10-under-par and holds third place outright now. He is just two shots off our leader Schauffele.

In the same group Finau double bogeys to drop to seven-under. I cannot quite believe what I just say. I had presumed it was bogey but, oh no, he missed a very short putt so it is a double bogey. So many club golfers will know what that feels like.

12:04 AM BST

Will Aberg make the cut?

After a bogey on 16, Ludvig Aberg has got a job on his hands making the cut. He is now on one-over, which will likely see him miss the cut.

11:51 PM BST

Finau into a tie for third

After a sublime tee shot on 11, Finau has a fairly simple birdie putt which he takes. He is now up to -9, three shots off the lead.

Tony Finau (pictured) into a tie for third - Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

DeChambeau is on a flyer in his second round and he now moves to eight-under with a birdie.

11:49 PM BST

Birdie for Bob

Bob MacIntyre is now up to nine-under and in a tie for third place. He still has five holes left in his second round so more chances to continue his impressive round.

11:48 PM BST

Birdie for Thomas

Kentucky boy Justin Thomas has just made birdie on 15 to move up to six-under-par.

Justin Thomas (pictured) moving up the leaderboard - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After a double bogey on 10, Brooks Koepka has responded with back-to-back birdie to get back to seven-under.

11:45 PM BST

Woods update

Tiger just about rescues a par on the par-three 14th but he stays on eight-over-par and he will not be making the cut.

11:39 PM BST

Hovland and Theegala drop shots

Just after McIlroy has troubles at 12, so too does his Ryder Cup teammate. Hovland bogeys to drop back to seven-under.

Back on 10 Theegala is most certainly punished for his mistake off the tee with a bogey to drop to nine-under.

11:31 PM BST

Missed chance for Schauffele

The leader has an opportunity after a great tee shot on 14 to extend his lead to two shots but the birdie putt misses just to the left.

Aberg birdies after an even better tee shot than Schauffele to move to +1. The Swede will need more of that to make the cut.

11:28 PM BST

Theegala miles off

I told you Theegela was in trouble on the 10th. Well, his hole has got worse as he seems to have hit his second shot into an hospitality area. Plenty of talking with officials is going to follow now.

11:27 PM BST

McIlroy in strife

Oh no Rory! What are you doing? On the 12th hole he registers a double bogey to drop to four-under-par. He is now eight shots off the lead.

Rory McIlroy (left) not on his best form today - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

11:21 PM BST

Hovland on the charge, Koepka drops shots

The Norwegian is flying with another birdie. He is now up to eight-under-par, five-under for his second round so far.

Meanwhile on ten Koepka has had a shocker, registering a double bogey.

11:19 PM BST

Trouble for Theegala

Just as we were talking up Sahith, he plays a dreadful tee shot on ten going way left.

11:17 PM BST

Theegala within two of the lead

Sahith Theegala is having a great time out there. A birdie to close out his front nine takes him to 10-under and just two shots off the lead.

Someone who is not having such a great time is Woods, whose back-to-back bogeys has dropped him to +8.

11:14 PM BST

Koepka in trouble

Brooks has just played a horror second shot on the 10th. It has gone way left and may have gone out of bounds. Where did that shot come from? He is currently seven-under but maybe dropping a shot or two here.

11:05 PM BST

Birdie for Bob

Bob MacIntyre makes a great start to the second half of his round with a birdie on the first hole to move up to eight-under and a tie for seventh place. He is three-under for his second round so far.

Bob MacIntyre (left) eight-under for the tournament so far - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

10:58 PM BST

Missed chances and putts galore

McIlroy has a decent shot at a birdie on ten but his putt slides by.

Up on 11 Woods bogeys to drop to seven-over and we will not be seeing him over the weekend.

Finau thinks he is about to birdie the eighth to move to -9 but his putt goes round the hole and not in.

10:56 PM BST

Wallace on a roll

One man having a strong second round is Englishman Matt Wallace. A birdie on the fourth takes him to six-under-par and he is five-under for the day so far.

10:48 PM BST

Theegela moves to -9

A birdie on the seventh has just taken Sahith Theegela into a tie for third on nine-under-par. After Schauffele’s bogey just a moment ago, Theegala is now just three shots off the lead.

Sahith Theegala (pictured) is just three shots off the lead - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

10:46 PM BST

Bogey for Schauffele

Just as he moved two shots clear, our leader has just dropped a shot on the 11th. That is his first bogey of the week and cuts his lead at the top of the leaderboard to just one shot.

10:45 PM BST

More of that needed for Aberg

On the par-three 11th a superb tee shot from Ludvig Aberg sets up a good birdie chance, which he takes. That takes him to even-par and he will need more of that for the rest of his second round to make sure he is playing on the weekend.

10:37 PM BST

Big save from McIlroy

Rory looks like he is at risk of dropping a shot on the ninth after poor second and third shots but he sinks a long par putt to remain at six-under.

10:32 PM BST

Schauffele extends his lead

The current leader does take the birdie opportunity and move to 13-under-par to take a two-shot lead.

Xander Schauffele (pictured) is extending his lead at the top - Sue Ogrocki/AP

10:30 PM BST

Good rescue from the leader

Schauffele finds himself in a little bit of trouble on the 10th as his second misses the green to the left but a superb rescue shot puts him in a great position for a birdie on the par-five to move two shots clear.

10:24 PM BST

Birdie for Hovland

A birdie on the seventh takes Norwegian reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland to six-under.

10:09 PM BST

Solo leader

Xander Schauffele closes out his front nine with this third birdie to move to -12 and the outright lead. No bogeys on the front as he goes out in a three-under 32.

10:09 PM BST

Birdie for Rory

McIlroy has not made the best of starts to his second round but a birdie on seven lifts him to six-under-par.

10:04 PM BST

Birdie for MacIntyre

On 16 but his seventh hole of his second round, Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre has just landed a birdie putt to move to seven-under-par.

09:58 PM BST

Something for Tiger to cheer about

It has been a miserable start to his second round for Woods but finally a bit of joy. A birdie at seven sees him at seven-over.

He follows that up with a sensational tee shot on the par-three seventh that lands within two feet of the pin. That will be a tap-in birdie to move to +6. He is still in all likelihood missing the cut but the crowds enjoyed those shots.

Tiger Woods (pictured) looks like he will miss the cut - Jeff Robertson/AP

09:53 PM BST

Birdie for Theegala

Sahith Theegala has just played a sensational iron shot from the rough to within seven feet and he sinks the birdie putt to move to -8. You will not see many better iron shots than that today.

Up on eight Schauffele has the chance to take the outright lead but his birdie effort comes up short so he remains on -111.

09:42 PM BST

New joint leaders

Xander Schauffele has just joined Collin Morikawa at the top of the leaderboard on 11-under after a birdie on seven.

Xander Schauffele (left) joins Collin Morikawa on -11 at the top of the leaderboard - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

09:42 PM BST

Dropped shot for Rory

McIlroy has made a bit of a mess of the sixth. His tee shot misses the fairway to the left and his second from the rough comes up just short of the green. His birdie putt comes up well short, leaving him a tricky par putt which he misses to the right. He drops back to five-under.

Up ahead on seven Kentucky lad Justin Thomas has made a birdie to move to -5.

09:38 PM BST

Not making the weekend

We do not know for sure yet what the cut mark will be, but we do know some players who will certainly not be featuring at Valhalla over the weekend. They include Wyndham Clark, Phil Mickelson and Francesco Molinari.

09:35 PM BST

Scheffler back out on the range

He said speaking to the media after his round of 66 that he would stick to his normal routine and Scottie Scheffler has stuck to his word as we have just seen him heading out onto the range.

09:30 PM BST

Not Aberg’s week so far

It has been an incredible rise for Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg over the last 12 months, playing and winning on his Ryder Cup debut before playing in his first major. On his major debut, he finished second to Scottie Scheffler at The Masters last month. But his week so far is not quite going to plan. He is currently two-over and nearly found the water on the seventh.

Ludvig Aberg (pictured) has not had the best of weeks so far - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

09:11 PM BST

Birdies and eagles everywhere

Tony Finau has made a superb start to his second round. After a birdie on the first, he rolls in a birdie putt on the second to move to eight-under-par, in a tie for fifth three shots off the lead.

Meanwhile on the third Brooks Koepka has made it back-to-back birdies after a bogey on the first to move to -5. It is all happening as on the fourth Viktor Hovland has made a superb eagle as he chips in to move to five-under alongside Koepka.

One hop and in.



Absolutely beautiful from Viktor Hovland 🤌 pic.twitter.com/mJMFKHtoBh — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

Mark Hubbard has just made birdie on his final hole to finish on nine-under after a round of 68.

09:02 PM BST

Bad to worse

Tiger Woods is now eight over par. He’s dropped seven shots through his opening four holes and will not be in Kentucky this weekend.

Will Tiger Woods (pictured) even make the cut? - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

09:00 PM BST

Near miss

McIlroy’s solid start continues as he leaves himself below the hole on the fourth. That’ll be a decent look at birdie....which just rolls past the left edge. He’s putting well thus far.

08:53 PM BST

Scheffler latest

A slight pause in Sky’s coverage from Valhalla as they bring us Scottie Scheffler’s post-round press conference – you can get the latest on that here.

Scottie Scheffler (pictured) had a great round despite all the off-course distractions - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

08:41 PM BST

Koepka drops shot

Ugly start for Brooks Koepka, who pulls an easy par putt on the first and will have to settle for a bogey five. With the pace set by the likes of Morikawa and Scheffler earlier today, backward steps early in rounds cannot be afforded.

08:38 PM BST

Near misses

Max Homa comes within inches of holing an outrageous pitch shot on the first before McIlroy comes within inches of holding another lengthy putt on the second. Great start from the latter – birdie, par.

08:34 PM BST

Neat start

Elsewhere on the course, Bob Macintyre taps in for a birdie on the tenth – his first hole of the second round. He shot an excellent 66 yesterday and could be a dark horse to watch throughout the rest of the day and into the weekend.

08:28 PM BST

WATCH: Morikawa on sensational round

"It was nice to cruise."



Collin Morikawa reacts to his second round of the PGA Championship 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wjT9GyabdQ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

08:24 PM BST

Will Woods make weekend?

We said problems for Tiger...that might have been an understatement. He taps in for a thriple bogey seven on the second. He’s back to four over now and is in a proper battle now to make the cut.

Tiger Woods of the United States and caddie Lance Bennett walk up the first fairway during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky

08:22 PM BST

Stone dead

Boom. After a couple of steady pars, Schauffele rolls in a 40 footer on the third. It looks as if he’s more than ready to pick up where he left off yesterday.

08:20 PM BST

Issues for Tiger

Ugly for Woods on the second. He’s bounced from one bunker to another around the green. He needs to get up and down for a double bogey now.

08:16 PM BST

Birdie for McIlroy

McIlroy with a conservative approach into the first but rolls in a monster putt to get to six under. The ideal start as he begins his chase of the leaders.

A MONSTER putt!



What a way to start for Rory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZjKp5YqGNB — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

08:06 PM BST

Morikawa bogey

The American’s par put on the last slips past the left edge. That’ll be a dropped shot but he taps in for a superb round of 65 which featired five straight birdies on the the back nine.

FIVE BIRDIES IN A ROW!



Collin Morikawa is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hh77jKGogh — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

08:03 PM BST

McIlroy underway

Rory steps onto the first tee. How fun it would be to see him tear this course apart this afternoon and he hits a monster on the first, cutting the corner with consummate ease. That’ll set him up with a short iron into the first. He’s at least 40 yards beyond his playing partners Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy begins his second round of the PGA Championship ⛳ pic.twitter.com/afyC2GL440 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

07:59 PM BST

Tricky tester to come

Hmmm..we said Morikawa was facing a tough up and down and so it’s proven. His pitch onto the green comes up 15 feet short. He’ll be doing very well to walk off 18 with his three-shot lead preserved.

07:57 PM BST

On the money

What a shot from Woods on the first, going right at a pin that’s tucked behind a bunker on the right side of the green. Aggressive line, great shot – let’s hope we see some more of that throughout the afternoon.

07:55 PM BST

Spot of bother

Thomas and Schauffele both walk off the first with pars. Solid enough starts.

On 18, Morikawa comes up short with his approach into the last. He’s facing a tricky up and down to save his par on the last.

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky

07:49 PM BST

Here comes Tiger

Solid enough approach from Schauffele on the first, following Justin Thomas into the middle of the green.

Back on the tee box...it’s Tiger time. He finds the fairway with a little baby fade.

07:48 PM BST

Hitting it too well?

Bad luck for Tom Kim, who stiffs a wedge from the bunker on nine to about ten feet but his contact is too good. The ripping spin takes the ball all the way off the front of the green and down the small hill surrounding it.

Kim is playing well though, currently on seven under.

Tom Kim of South Korea reacts on the eighth tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky

07:43 PM BST

Another Morikawa birdie

He knocks in a short putt on 17. He’s seven under par in this round alone. Stunning golf from the two-time major champion.

Here are some highlights of his quickfire run of birdies in the round that took him to the lead...

Colin Morikawa takes the lead at the PGA Championship after three straight birdies 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7A14lKoQsJ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 17, 2024

07:41 PM BST

Overnight leader underway

We’re right into the action with the group of Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas and the overnight leader Xander Schauffele, who at 9 under now finds himself two shots off Collin Morikawa. All three find the short stuff on the first.

07:36 PM BST

What a night ahead

Welcome to Telegraph Sport’s continued coverage of the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The story today has, of course, been Scottie Scheffler’s rollercoaster day – from being in handcuffs early this morning to now competing for the lead in Kentucky. Quite remarkable really and if you want to follow the conclusion of the Texan’s round, click here for our dedicated coverage of the last few holes of his second round.

Here, we will be focussing on the rest of the field, with Rory McIlory, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka all due off in the next hour or so. One thing to keep half an eye on this evening is the time, after the second round was delayed this morning after a fatal car accident near the course this morning.

As such, there is a real chance that the second round will not be completed tonight. In any case, stay with us for full coverage of this evening’s action from the second major of the season.

Collin Morikawa is currently our leader on 11 under.

