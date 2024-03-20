Rooting Interest | Breaking down the field from 1-68

Mar. 20—College basketball writer Scott Richey turns a spotlight on the NCAA tournament field, ranking the teams 1-68 based on a rank-ability index viewed through orange- and blue-tinted glasses:

1. Illinois (East, 3)

Why root for the Illini: Nearly two decades of March disappointments haven't derailed your hope. Hope that this is the year Illinois can at least make the second weekend, put together a Sweet 16 run (at minimum). These Illini have the offensive firepower to make it happen.

The downside: Illinois only played four games against the elite of the elite this season. Two at home. Two on the road. Lost them all. That doesn't mean an NCAA tournament run isn't possible, but it could dictate how long that run might last. The Illini will eventually have to beat an equal.

2. Akron (Midwest, 14)

Why root for the Zips: You liked John Groce. Thought he was a terrific guy. And just wished he had landed one of the point guards he so desperately needed. Plus, the end of Groce's tenure at Illinois got Brad Underwood (and now three total Big Ten championships) to Champaign.

The downside: The scenario exists where Illinois can't get out of its own way — again — and doesn't make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, while Akron rides double-double machine Enrique Freeman (18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds) and does. Groce getting his second Sweet 16 before Underwood's first? Not ideal.

3. Arizona (West, 2)

Why root for the Wildcats: Former Urbana Middle School star Kylan Boswell has gone from role player as a freshman to full-time starter as a sophomore in the desert. The 6-2 point guard has set new career highs in scoring, assists and rebounding while directing the Wildcats' offense.

The downside: Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd could break the record for most wins in the first three seasons as coach currently held by Brad Underwood (89 at Stephen F. Austin) and Brad Stevens (89 at Butler). The Wildcats making the Final Four gets Lloyd to 90.

4. Long Beach State (West, 15)

Why root for the 49ers: Wholeheartedly throw your support behind Dan Monson. The Long Beach State coach was fired on Monday after the conclusion of an 18-14 regular season featuring five straight losses at the end. Didn't stop Monson and the 49ers from winning the Big West title. Incredible.

The downside: There is none. Imagine if Long Beach State makes any kind of NCAA tournament run. The 49ers immediately become this year's Saint Peter's, and the 62-year-old Monson, who previously coached at Gonzaga and Minnesota, won't stay unemployed long if he's still got the desire to coach. (Seems like he does).

5. Utah State (Midwest, 8)

Why root for the Aggies: What first-year coach Danny Sprinkle accomplished in Logan, Utah, this season is incredible. Roster building started from scratch in the offseason, with zero returning players that scored a point in 2022-23. Bringing Great Osobor and Darius Brown with him from Montana State paid off handsomely. So much for new coaches needing multiple years to succeed. Right, Kenny Payne?

The downside: Utah State better hope whoever it faces in the NCAA Tournament is content with shooting three-pointers. That's where the Aggies shine defensively, holding opponents to 29 percent shooting from deep. But if a team is willing to attack the rim, it's basically an offensive free-for-all inside the arc against the Utah State defense.

6. Creighton (Midwest, 3)

Why root for the Bluejays: You believe teams should play their best players as much as possible. Something Creighton coach Greg McDermott would agree with. Or maybe he just didn't build much depth. Four Bluejays starters average at least 31 minutes per game, and Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman both top 36.

The downside: Nearly 80 percent of Creighton's scoring comes from four players. Most of the time this season, that's been enough. Sometimes it isn't. Like in the Big East tournament quarterfinals when Alexander, Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth scored 70 of the Bluejays' 73 points and they lost to Providence.

7. South Dakota State (East, 15)

Why root for the Jackrabbits: Mike Daum's cameo appearance for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament created an abiding love for all things South Dakota State. These Jackrabbits have a Summit League Player of the Year of their own in Zeke Mayo, a 6-3 guard averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The downside: The only thing the Jackrabbits don't do well is offensive rebound. Otherwise, they're perfectly ... adequate. Not much to get excited about unless Mayo is going off, which is always possible. He's got 16 games of at least 20 points this season.

8. South Carolina (Midwest, 6)

Why root for the Gamecocks: There's just something special about an incredible turnaround in a year's time. South Carolina went 11-21 in Lamont Paris' first season as coach, and now he's earned a six-year, $26 million extension. (Plus you always liked Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, and even though he's not playing much for the Gamecocks you only want the best for the former Illini).

The downside: Can Collin Murray-Boyles keep it up? The South Carolina freshman — a Columbia, S.C., native — was on fire in the last third of the regular season, averaging 16 points and 8.2 rebounds as the Gamecocks went 7-3. He cleared the freshman wall. The hope is he doesn't fall off the other side.

9. Baylor (West, 3)

Why root for the Bears: What Scott Drew has accomplished in Waco, Texas, is what any fan would want for their favorite team. Baylor was in about as bad a spot as any program could be — one teammate shot and killed another; the coach tried to frame the deceased as a drug dealer to cover himself — when Drew took over. Since, he's racked up more than 450 wins, a couple Big 12 titles and a national championship.

The downside: Watching Baylor this season left you wondering "What if?" As in, what if RayJ Dennis had picked Illinois instead of the Bears. It would stand to reason the Illini's top five offense could have been even better with a point guard averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 assists.

10. Grand Canyon (West, 12)

Why root for the Antelopes: Maybe Grand Canyon goes on a run and noted 'Lopes supporter and former Illini Jerry Colangelo is inspired to make another donation to his alma mater. State Farm Center and Ubben Basketball Complex are both newly renovated, but Brad Underwood certainly has a wish list.

The downside: There's that whole Grand Canyon is a for-profit university thing. GCU has been in the sights of the Department of Education (fined $37.7 million in 2023 for deceiving doctoral students about costs of their degrees) and the Federal Trade Commission (a federal lawsuit concerning deception about its for-profit status).

11. Samford (Midwest, 13)

Why root for the Bulldogs: "Bucky Ball" sounds like a lot of fun. Fourth-year coach Bucky McMillan — a Birmingham, Ala., native who never left — has fine tuned his combination full court press on defense, shoot a bunch of threes on offense approach this season to 29 wins and Samford's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2000.

The downside: "Bucky Ball" was not all that effective against the type of teams the Bulldogs will face at any stage of the NCAA tournament. Lots of teams lost at Mackey Arena this season. Samford got ripped by Purdue by 53 points on opening night.

12. Oakland (South, 14)

Why root for the Golden Grizzlies: Easy, Greg Kampe. The Oakland coach is the longest-tenured coach in the country with 40 seasons at the Golden Grizzlies' helm. You can't not like Kampe given his self-deprecating humor is paired with 698 career wins.

The downside: This is the fourth NCAA tournament for Oakland since it made the move to Division I ahead of the 1997-98 season. A win this year would be a first. The Golden Grizzlies lost in the first round in 2005, 2010 and 2011.

13. Drake (East, 10)

Why root for the Bulldogs: The "fathers and sons" narrative hits deep. Drake coach Darian DeVries has won 150 games in six seasons, and 80 of them have come with his son, Tucker, doubling as the Bulldogs' best player. The DeVrieses are at 28 wins and counting this season, with Tucker averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The downside: The Missouri Valley Conference has a complicated recent history in the NCAA tournament. Namely, every MVC team that's had success post-Arch Madness — Loyola Chicago, Wichita State and Creighton — is no longer in the conference. Drake lost to Final Four-bound Miami in the first round last year.

14. Vermont (South, 13)

Why root for the Catamounts: Because Vermont coach John Becker is basically the Brad Underwood of the northeast. The Catamounts have dominated the America East Conference in Becker's tenure with nine regular season titles and now six tournament championships. Won't somebody give this guy a bigger job?

The downside: As dominant as Vermont has been in the America East and as often as the Catamounts have reached the NCAA tournament, they haven't done much once they've gotten there. Five appearances. Five first-round exits.

15. Boise State (South, 10)

Why root for the Broncos: The Illinois connection, of course. Sophomore guard RJ Keene — the son of former Illini Richard Keene — hasn't played much for Boise State this season after redshirting in 2021-22 and missing all of 2022-23 with an injury. But anything to support the Keene family after Richard picked the Illini over Duke and Indiana back in the '90s.

The downside: Get caught up in the Mountain West Conference and all its NCAA tournament teams at your own peril. The last time the MWC had this many teams in — five in 2013 — the conference combined to go 2-5 with no teams reaching the Sweet 16. Expectations are higher this year. The level of potential disappointment is higher, too.

16. Washington State (East, 7)

Why root for the Cougars: There might not be a better story in college basketball than that of Washington State redshirt freshman Myles Rice, who missed last season while undergoing chemotherapy for a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma. Now he's second on the team in scoring, first in assists and a major reason why the Cougars are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

The downside: The Pac-12 dissolving before the basketball season started — leaving Washington State out in the cold (and bound for the West Coast Conference for now) was bad enough. This year's success is probably enough for Kyle Smith, a national coach of the year semifinalist, to snag a better job with a little more security. This might be it for the Cougars as a competitive program for another decade-plus.

17. San Diego State (East, 5)

Why root for the Aztecs: They were this close to becoming the first team outside the power conference structure to win a national championship since UNLV in 1990. This close, of course was a 17-point loss to UConn. But an All-American turn from Jaedon LeDee combined with a veteran supporting class could help the Aztecs get back to that level.

The downside: For the supposed best team in the Mountain West Conference, San Diego State still finished fifth in the regular season standings. A tough conference this season, no doubt, but not the long-term results that necessarily portend another long NCAA tournament run.

18. Florida (South, 7)

Why root for the Gators: You're really big into the transfer portal. Just like Florida coach Todd Golden. The Gators' top three scorers this season are all newcomers, with Walter Clayton (Iona), Zyon Pullin (UC-Riverside) and Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall) all enjoying their first season in the Swamp. The eight-man rotation also included Micah Handlogten (Marshall) before his gruesome leg injury in the SEC tournament semifinals .

The downside: Florida (the state) gets a bad rap. But maybe not undeservedly. All those "Florida man" stories sound insane, but they actually happen. If you're going to support the Gators, you're going to have to go all in on the craziness of the Sunshine State.

19. Clemson (West, 6)

Why root for the Tigers: Persistence, even in the face of adversity, is an admirable trait. Clemson coach Brad Brownell has seemingly teetered on and off the hot seat for half his tenure with the Tigers. He should be safe again after making a fourth NCAA tournament — despite winning fewer games than last year's NIT squad.

The downside: Despite having a legitimate big three in PJ Hall, Joseph Girard and Chase Hunter, Clemson enters the NCAA tournament having lost three of four. That includes a loss at 13-20 Notre Dame and a double-digit defeat in the second round of the ACC tournament to Boston College. The Tigers aren't exactly thriving.

20. Wagner (West, 16)

Why root for the Seahawks: They're the Cinderella story of the tournament. Season-ending injuries to six players, including four starters, have left Wagner with just seven healthy players since before the new year. The Seahawks haven't practiced with contact since Dec. 27, use assistant coaches participating on the court to get in full workouts and they still won the Northeast Conference tournament.

The downside: There really isn't one. Just imagine if a team as shorthanded as Wagner even wins a game in the NCAA tournament (a first for the program). The best thing to happen to Staten Island since the ferry started running.

21. Dayton (West, 7)

Why root for the Flyers: This season is all about making up for lost opportunities. Dayton was a projected No. 1 seed in 2020 when the NCAA tournament was canceled. What might Obi Toppin and Co. have accomplished? These Flyers are the best since that bunch, and an All-American forward like DaRon Holmes II could help them make a tourney run.

The downside: Is it problematic that Dayton finished third in the Atlantic-10 behind championship-sharing Richmond and Loyola Chicago? If we're comparing these Flyers to the 2020 Flyers, the latter went undefeated in the A-10 and lost twice all year — both times in overtime by a combined eight points to Kansas and Colorado.

22. Colgate (West, 14)

Why root for the Raiders: They didn't come to Champaign, make a bunch of threes and hand Illinois a tough-to-swallow home loss in mid-December. That was on the table. Just ask Syracuse, who narrowly avoided a third loss in three years to Colgate this season.

The downside: An NCAA tournament run — maybe even just one win — would probably land Colgate coach Matt Langel a much-deserved shot at a bigger job after he dominated the Patriot League the last six years. Good for him, bad for the Raiders.

23. Colorado State (Midwest, 10)

Why root for the Rams: Isaiah Stevens was a day one starter in Fort Collins, Colo., and turned into one of the best players in the country the last two seasons. Not that the 6-foot guard is on the casual college basketball fan's radar. Stevens could have left for a bigger program — anyone would have taken him — but he stayed at Colorado State for five seasons. Once not all that notable. Now a little refreshing.

The downside: Close games are often synonymous with the NCAA tournament. There could come a time where Colorado State's fate is decided by whether or not it snares an offensive rebound. And that will be the end of the run. Colorado State ranks outside the top 300 in offensive rebound percentage. Better hope that's not the type of winning play the Rams need.

24. Florida Atlantic (East, 8)

Why root for the Owls: It's the last dance for Dusty May and Co. The FAU coach spurned the coaching carousel, stayed in Boca Raton, Fla., after last year's surprise Final Four run, brought back essentially his whole roster and will try and do it again. Then he's almost assuredly gone. Too many big jobs in the Midwest for the former Indiana student manager to say no to.

The downside: FAU took a step up in competition this season, moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. It came with more losses. Add in two head scratchers in the nonconference portion of the schedule — losses to Bryant and Florida Gulf Coast — and there's real doubt if these Owls can win multiple NCAA tournament games again.

25. New Mexico (West, 11)

Why root for the Lobos: The disrespect the Mountain West Conference got in terms of NCAA tournament seeding rubbed you the wrong way. New Mexico ripping off four straight wins in the MWC tournament (three of the Quad I variety to get to five total) and landing a No. 11 seed was nigh on criminal.

The downside: The whole famous father thing can be a bit much — as in a storyline that gets mentioned dozens of times on the TV broadcast. New Mexico's connections extend beyond its coach (Richard Pitino, son of Rick), with Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House both the sons of NBA fathers (Jamal Mashburn and Eddie House).

26. Western Kentucky (South, 15)

Why root for the Hilltoppers: You're all about the irony of former WKU coach Rick Stansbury becoming the first ever Hilltoppers coach to never make the NCAA tournament with NBA and high-major caliber players on the roster and first-year coach Steve Lutz doing it with a roster built more with his Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guys and JUCO transfers.

The downside: The Hilltoppers got hot at the right time — four straight regular season losses followed by a Conference USA tournament title run — but they don't do anything all that above average. Their propensity to turn the ball over could haunt them in the NCAA tournament.

27. Saint Peter's (Midwest, 15)

Why root for the Peacocks: You grew a wispy mustache in honor of former March Madness star Doug Edert and have rocked it in the two years since Saint Peter's knocked off Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.

The downside: These are not those Peacocks. New coach (Shaheen Holloway immediately parlayed that 2022 success to the Seton Hall Job) and mostly new players. The stars of that Cinderella run mostly left when Holloway did.

28. Howard (West, 16)

Why root for the Bison: Because Seth Towns has a fairly incredible story. The former Harvard star is in his eighth season of college basketball. Persistent injuries cost him two full seasons with the Crimson. Then another at Ohio State. And he was out of the game completely in 2022-23 before transferring to Howard and becoming the Bison's second-leading scorer at 26 years old.

The downside: The feel-good magic behind Towns' story doesn't change the fact Howard needed to win three games in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference tournament to get back above .500. Defense has held the Bison back, as they foul too much, give up too many offensive rebounds and struggle to get stops in general.

29. Saint Mary's (West, 5)

Why root for the Gaels: Loyalty matters. Randy Bennett first got to Moraga, Calif., ahead of the 2001-02 season, and he's been there ever since building Saint Mary's into a consistent winner. There have been opportunities to leave — bigger jobs to take on the west coast — but Bennett stuck around.

The downside: Saint Mary's has only lost twice since Dec. 5, with a head scratcher at home to Missouri State and a brutal thumping at home by Gonzaga to end the regular season (since avenged in the WCC tournament). But there was a time the Gaels were 3-5 and looking vulnerable. What if that crops up again?

30. Gonzaga (Midwest, 5)

Why root for the Bulldogs: It's just not the NCAA tournament without Gonzaga involved. Not that the Bulldogs were guaranteed a berth this season. There was a time in early February Gonzaga they were 17-6 without a single Quad I win. Then they won at Kentucky and at Saint Mary's. Résumé problem solved, and Gonzaga's streak of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances hit 25 (24 with Mark Few as coach).

The downside: This is an atypical Gonzaga team. At least compared to the talent Few has had the past two decades. No All-Americans. Maybe no NBA draft picks either. So this is not a "Move directly to the Sweet 16" type of Gonzaga team. A first weekend exit won't be a surprise.

31. Colorado (South, 10)

Why root for the Buffaloes: Colorado coach Tad Boyle is a big Ty Rodgers fan. Boyle coached the Illinois sophomore on Team USA's gold-medal winning FIBA U18 Americas Championship team in 2022 and called Rodgers "a guy that makes everybody else around him better."

The downside: The Buffaloes' No. 3 scorer is also a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Freshman wing Cody Williams was hurt during the season, missing 13 games, but it would have made sense for a team with a potential top 10 pick plus veterans KJ Simpson (19.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 4.9 apg) and Tristan Da Silva (15.8 ppg and 5.2 mpg)) could have better challenged for a Pac-12 title.

32. Mississippi State (West, 8)

Why root for the Bulldogs: There might not be a better story about a coach than Mississippi State's Chris Jans having to run sprints in practice a day after the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss last month because he got a technical foul. It certainly wasn't the fastest down and back by the 54-year-old.

The downside: Did Mississippi State use up all of its tournament momentum by reaching the SEC tournament title game? It was the only way into the NCAA tournament field after the Bulldogs lost four straight to end the regular season and finish below .500 in the SEC, but they might be primed for an early exit this week.

33. Yale (East, 13)

Why root for the Bulldogs: Their best two players are from the state of Illinois. Glencoe native Danny Wolf — a 7-footer with some NBA potential — prepped at Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.). Neuqua Valley grad John Poulakidas was a 1,300-point career scorer with the Wildcats.

The downside: You had money on 13-win Brown in the Ivy League tournament championship and were feeling good about your chances when the Bears were up six with 27 seconds to play. Brown's collapse paved the way for Yale to join the bid thief ranks.

34. Texas Christian (Midwest, 9)

Why root for the Horned Frogs: You've got fond, fond memories 2003-04 Saint Joseph's going undefeated in the regular season and making an Elite Eight run behind Jameer Nelson and Delonte West. If you're ready to feel old, Nelson's son — also Jameer — is a fifth-year guard and TCU's second-leading scorer.

The downside: TCU lost six of 10 to end the regular season and then got Houston'd in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. (As in the Horned Frogs scored just 45 points and lost by 15). Turnover trouble is a real issue. TCU had just six games with single-digit turnovers and rank outside the top 200 nationally, turning the ball over on nearly 18 percent of its possessions.

35. Longwood (South, 16)

Why root for the Lancers: They've really bought into the whole March madness thing already. Longwood went 6-10 in the Big South, finishing fifth, and then beat the fourth-, first- and second-place teams to win the league tournament and secure its second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

The downside: There's probably only so far Walyn Napper and Michael Christmas (elite names) can take the Lancers. Six Quad IV losses this season would indicate that making it past the first round is a long shot for Longwood.

36. James Madison (South, 12)

Why root for the Dukes: They ruled the opening night of the college basketball season. James Madison's 79-76 overtime victory at Michigan State still stands as one of the better wins of the season, but might have said more more about what the Spartans season was going to be.

The downside: Since that upset, the Dukes haven't done much of note. Plenty of wins, of course — a program record 31, in fact — but 22 of their 34 games fell into Quad IV territory. An easy way to fall back under the radar after generating major headlines in early November.

37. Duquesne (East, 11)

Why root for the Dukes: They're trying to send Keith Dambrot into retirement on the highest of high notes. The Duquesne coach announced his intent to retire Monday, capping a career that included coaching LeBron James in high school and more than 500 wins as a college coach.

The downside: Duquesne has been red hot from mid-January, winning 15 of 18 games, including eight straight after its run through the A-10 tournament. The Dukes were also 9-8 and winless in the A-10 before that and are one Dae Dae Grant or Jimmy Clark stinker from seeing their season end.

38. McNeese State (Midwest, 12)

Why root for the Cowboys: You're of a mind that Will Wade's "strong-ass" offer to get Javonte Smart to LSU was just ahead of its time. Getting caught on an FBI wiretap uttering that phrase cost Wade his job and earned him a two-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA. All for NCAA Level I violations that became legal with the advent (and loosely-policed nature) of name, image and likeness.

The downside: That Wade is surely going to parlay a breakout season at McNeese State into another power conference job doesn't sit well with you. Too much like Bruce Pearl and Kelvin Sampson for your taste.

39. Charleston (West, 13)

Why root for the Cougars: They've already got a March star behind the bench. Charleston coach Pat Kelsey's son, Johnny, was spotted on camera hitting Stony Brook with a crying gesture after the Cougars beat the Seawolves in overtime to win the Coastal Athletic Association tournament. Terrific troll job.

The downside: There's a real chance to be disappointed. A 31-win Charleston team was one of the hot mid-majors last season, but bowed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament to San Diego State. Tough draw? Sure thing. Still a disappointment? Well, yeah.

40. Alabama (West, 4)

Why root for the Crimson Tide: Alabama coach Nate Oats has it right. Defense, schmefense. Just score baby! The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, scored at least 90 points in 15 games and topped the century mark eight times.

The downside: Sometimes playing defense is OK. Alabama lost twice in the final two weeks of the regular season despite averaging 91 points in those two games. Because Kentucky scored 117 and Florida 105 ... in regulation. Defense doesn't necessarily win championships, but it doesn't hurt.

41. Nevada (West, 10)

Why root for the Wolf Pack: Look how far Nevada has come. Early in the year the only headlines they generated were about the colony of bats that had taken up residence at their home arena in November. Then they wound up winning 26 games playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Maybe bats are a good omen?

The downside: Steve Alford isn't much more likable now than he was when he was playing for Bobby Knight at Indiana or coaching eight seasons at Iowa. Google his name and you'll find a web article headlined "You have a moral obligation to oppose Steve Alford" without much trouble. So there's that.

42. North Carolina State (South, 11)

Why root for the Wolfpack: Because no one thought they'd get this far. N.C. State had to win the ACC tournament title to secure an NCAA tournament berth. Tricky enough when you consider that meant beating North Carolina after losing twice in the regular season. Even trickier when you realize Jim Valvano was coaching the Wolfpack the last time they won the ACC tournament.

The downside: This is an N.C. State team that lost its final four regular season games before ripping off five wins in five days in Washington, D.C., to win the ACC tournament. Will the real Wolfpack please stand up?

43. Texas (Midwest, 7)

Why root for the Longhorns: You regularly attend South by Southwest, dream of nights on Sixth Street and occasionally tune in to what's happening with Texas hoops when you're not obsessed with the state of the football program. (Is Arch Manning a generational talent or not?)

The downside: Texas had to keep Rodney Terry on board as coach after he coached the Longhorns to the Elite Eight last season with an interim title. Is there regret in Austin? This year was fine. Texas is back in the NCAA tournament, but a sub-.500 record in Quad I and II games (11 of its 12 losses) puts to question how competitive the Longhorns are against other top teams.

44. Texas Tech (South, 6)

Why root for the Red Raiders: Regular followers of the coaching carousel every offseason should be familiar with Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland. The former Baylor assistant won 135 games in six seasons at North Texas and was long considered somebody's next big hire. Staying in Texas made sense, and McCasland took a roster he mostly built to the tournament in year one.

The downside: Which Texas Tech team is going to show up? The one that beat Kansas, Baylor, Texas and BYU (twice) in the regular season? Or the one that got rocked at home by Texas, beaten up on the road by UCF and swept by Houston without much resistance? The Red Raiders might lose in the first round or make a run. Either is possible.

45. Texas A&M (South, 9)

Why root for the Aggies: You just hope Texas A&M brings Reveille X to the NCAA tournament. Live mascots are the best — especially the dogs — and the "First Lady of Aggieland" is a constant on the Aggies sideline for multiple sports.

The downside: It's 2024, offensive efficiency has skyrocketed and nationally and A&M clearly didn't get the memo. The Aggies get by as the top offensive rebounding team in the country, but that's only because there are plenty of misses to track down given they're shooting 39.9 percent overall and 24 percent from three-point range on the season.

46. UAB (East, 12)

Why root for the Blazers: Their walking double-double Yaxel Lendeborg easily makes the NCAA tournament's All-Name team. The 6-9 forward out of Pennsauken, N.J., is averaging 13.9 points and 10.7 rebounds and had 21 rebounds in a February win against FAU.

The downside: UAB was an intriguing upset candidate as a No. 12 seed two years ago (that ultimately didn't happen) because it had one of the top scorers in the country in Jelly Walker. The kind of guard that makes an upset go. No such guard exists on this year's roster.

47. Montana State (Midwest, 16)

Why root for the Bobcats: No Sprinkle, no problem. The former Montana State coach bolted for Utah State in the offseason — taking his best players with him — but not only did the Bobcats make it back to the NCAA tournament, but they beat rivals Montana in the Big Sky tournament in the process.

The downside: There might be something to Montana State needing to win three games in the Big Sky tournament to get back to .500 for the season. Finishing fifth in the Big Sky doesn't exactly scream upset potential in the NCAA tournament.

48. Stetson (East, 16)

Why root for the Hatters: Having the prototypical, small school "This guy can get white hot" scoring leader doesn't hurt. Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon went off for 43 points in the Atlantic Sun tournament title game to secure the Hatters first ever NCAA tournament berth. The Indiana native is averaging 21.5 points this season and launching eight threes a game.

The downside: Donnie Jones is the best coach the Hatters have had since the "Godfather of Florida basketball" Glenn Wilkes from 1957-93. Jones' back-to-back winning seasons are the first since the early '80s. Let's just say the odds are not in Stetson's favor.

49. Grambling (Midwest, 16)

Why root for the Panthers: You're old enough to remember Willis Reed (or have at least heard of Google) and know how dominant the future Naismith hall of famer was when he led Grambling to a national championship in 1961. An NAIA title, of course. This is the Panthers' first NCAA tournament appearance at the Division I level.

The downside: Grambling is a football school (shoutout to the late Eddie Robinson). The basketball Panthers had success this season after making it through its "November and December pay the bills" stretch, but the teams that blew them out in those months are the kind that will knock them out in the first round.

50. Oregon (Midwest, 11)

Why root for the Ducks: It wasn't that long ago that Oregon coach Dana Altman was fielding questions about if he was considering retirement. He was not. Then the Ducks went out and apparently proved why by beating UCLA, Arizona and Colorado to win the Pac-12 tournament title.

The downside: It's time to start treating Oregon like the future Big Ten opponent it's about to become. The Ducks might have created some March drama by turning into a bid thief — last week was incredible on that front — but hoping for good things for them should feel wrong. No better time to start than now.

51. Houston (South, 1)

Why root for the Cougars: A smothering defense is your preferred way to win a game. Houston certainly has one. The Cougars rank first in most predictive metrics — KenPom, Torvik, Haslam — because of their defense. No team has allowed fewer points than Houston this season.

The downside: The bogus technical foul called on R.J. Melendez wasn't what cost Illinois a shot at the Sweet 16 in 2022 — under-seeded Houston was a menace — but losing to the Cougars in Pittsburgh two years ago still doesn't sit well with you.

52. Nebraska (South, 8)

Why root for the Cornhuskers: Two words — Keisei Tominaga. The Nebraska guard is one of the most electric players in the Big Ten, capable of going off for 30 points at the drop of a hat. Tominaga's done that twice this season with his rapid fire release responsible for 465 made three-pointers (and counting) in three years in Lincoln, Neb.

The downside: Nebraska and the NCAA Tournament don't exactly have a great relationship. This will be the program's eighth appearance. Five in the '90s with future pro Eric Piatowski in the backcourt marked the high point of 'Huskers hoops. But Nebraska has never won an NCAA tournament game.

53. Michigan State (West, 9)

Why root for the Spartans: You hate the transfer portal. Just like Tom Izzo. OK, maybe Izzo doesn't hate it — Tyson Walker didn't start his career in East Lansing, Mich., of course — but the Michigan State coach opted not to go to it the last two seasons to fill obvious holes on his roster. But that's fine. You're all about developing freshmen, too. Except the five-star bigs. Let them sit.

The downside: Are we sure Michigan State should be in the NCAA tournament? The Spartans played one of the more difficult schedules in the country — a nonconference slate that included Duke, Arizona and Baylor — but the only beat the Bears before going on to lose 10 Big Ten games. A 9-14 record in the first two quadrants doesn't scream "at large" worthy.

54. Northwestern (East, 9)

Why root for the Wildcats: Game respects game. Boo Buie might suit up for Illinois' in-state "rival" — and has given the Illini fits on occasions — but his five-year career for Evanston's Big Ten team can still be lauded. One of the best to ever do it in purple.

The downside: As often as Brad Underwood teams have beaten traditional Big Ten basketball powers like Michigan and Wisconsin, Northwestern has turned into pesky thorn in Illinois' side after splitting the regular season series last year and this year. New Welsh-Ryan Arena has become a tough place to play (even with a 50-50 crowd).

55. Wisconsin (South, 5)

Why root for the Badgers: You're sold on the AJ Storr-back-to-Illinois rumors. The idea the one-time Illini commit would actually leave Wisconsin exists solely on the internet at this point, but you wouldn't mind seeing him have a little March success before obviously making that move. (Because every good transfer is going to wind up in Champaign, of course).

The downside: Don't be bamboozled by Wisconsin's run to the Big Ten tournament title game. The Badgers also lost eight of their final 11 regular season games. Wisconsin is still capable of that level of play (i.e. not good enough).

56. Kentucky (South, 3)

Why root for the Wildcats: Only John Calipari can get away with bringing arguably his most talented players off the bench. This is not to say Reed Sheppard or Rob Dillingham will turn into Devin Booker at the next level, but maybe they will. Both project as lottery picks, and they've started a combined six games.

The downside: Rooting for a blue blood in the NCAA tournament unless you're a literal day one fan from birth just doesn't seem right. March is about madness. Like Kentucky losing to the next Saint Peter's.

57. Duke (South, 4)

Why root for the Blue Devils: You're all in on Kyle Filipowski as the next, great Duke villain. Quite the last couple weeks for the Blue Devils sophomore from court storming victim to Grayson Allen-esque tripper.

The downside: It's Duke. Rooting for the Blue Devils is like rooting for the New York Yankees or Dallas Cowboys or Los Angeles Lakers. Makes you a little queasy.

58. Tennessee (Midwest, 2)

Why root for the Volunteers: Dalton Knecht became a household name — in college basketball houses at least — this season. Wild to think that the same guy that averaged 25.5 points in SEC play and will wind up a First Team All-American spent the last two seasons at Northern Colorado and the two before that at a a junior college.

The downside: Hitching your wagon to a Rick Barnes-coached team is fraught with the potential to be disappointed. Providence and Clemson and Texas and Tennessee fans know the all too well. Barnes has coached 27 other NCAA tournament teams. Eight of them reached the Sweet 16.

59. Marquette (South, 2)

Why root for the Golden Eagles: The longer Marquette's season goes, the more Tyler Kolek everyone will get. Kolek is one of the best point guards in the country, who improved as a scorer without a drop-off in facilitation on the court and says whatever is on his mind off it.

The downside: At some point, Marquette coach Shaka Smart is going to collide with an opposing player or maybe even one of his own with how frequently — and how far — he gets on the court during games. We get it. You love defense. Just stop playing it yourself.

60. Purdue (Midwest, 1)

Why root for the Boilermakers: As long as someone from the Big Ten has a shot at a national title — breaking a drought that's nearing a quarter century — it's OK? Purdue has championship potential with the national player of the year and a better supporting cast than in last year's unforgettable (for the wrong reasons) first-round exit.

The downside: You hear "Boiler up!" in your nightmares, which are, in fact, also haunted by Purdue Pete. The Boilermakers don't have the scariest mascot — Providence wins in a landslide — but there's still something off-putting about Pete.

61. Connecticut (East, 1)

Why root for the Huskies: If you don't, Dan Hurley might come for you. The UConn coach had a couple run ins with opposing fans during the regular season, including after the regular season finale when he told a Providence fan, "Come here. You'll get hurt." Kind of an intense dude. Better cheer for the Huskies.

The downside: Do we really need the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007? While UConn is certainly playing at the level to snag another — crushing teams again this year — it would be more fun to see a different winner. Maybe a first timer.

62. Iowa State (East, 2)

Why root for the Cyclones: Watching a team force its opponent into turnover after turnover is right up your alley. Iowa State is one of the best in the country at just that, with sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey — a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award finalist — the head of that particular snake.

The downside: As good as Iowa State is defensively, and the Cyclones are very good, the offense to match isn't quite there. Especially if you think free throws should be borderline automatic points. Three regulars shooting below 60 percent makes Iowa State one of the least efficient teams in the country at the line.

63. BYU (East, 6)

Why root for the Cougars: Maybe this new-look Big 12 won't be so bad. BYU was basically given zero chance to compete in its new league after moving from the West Coast Conference — picked 13th in the new 14-team league in the preseason — and all the Cougars did was wind up ranked for most of the season and tied with Kansas for fifth in the Big 12 standings.

The downside: BYU trails only North Florida in the "live by three and die by the three" world. Basically half of the Cougars' shots come from three-point range, and their losses have almost uniformly come when those threes don't fall. Like going 7 of 35 in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals — an 81-67 loss to Texas Tech.

64. Morehead State (East, 14)

Why root for the Eagles: Riley Minix might be one of the best players you've never heard of. The 6-7 guard was an All-American ... at Southeastern University (Fla.) where he topped 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career at the NAIA level. Jumping up several levels saw Minix average 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles.

The downside: Success for Morehead State is a first-round upset. Just like Kenneth Faried and the 2011 Eagles. That success, of course, would come at Illinois' expense. Can't have that.

65. Kansas (Midwest, 4)

Why root for the Jayhawks: Bill Self had his healing moment with Illinois last October when he returned to State Farm Center for the first time. The former Illinois coach was welcomed warmly. All was forgiven (mostly). But did he really have to go and add Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal?

The downside: Hunter Dickinson. It doesn't even matter that he's never beaten Illinois.

66. Auburn (East, 4)

Why root for the Eagles: An appreciation for players that can do it all. Johni Broome didn't falter last season after transferring from Morehead State to Auburn, and he's been even better this year. Like All-American level good averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists.

The downside: Out of solidarity with Illinois' all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas and the late Jimmy Collins, you just can't support any team Bruce Pearl coaches.

67. North Carolina (West, 1)

Why root for the Tar Heels: It's sort of refreshing to see someone get out of what for all intents and purposes appeared like a broken relationship and thrive. Caleb Love and North Carolina achieved a lot together. None of it easily or apparently happily. The post-Love Tar Heels (RJ Davis in particular) are better off.

The downside: Wanting UNC to succeed just feels wrong and always will. The pain from 2005 might never go away.

68. Virginia (Midwest, 10)

Why root for the Cavaliers: You're either a big Tony Bennett fan — the 20-time Grammy winner and the Virginia basketball coach — or you just love pack-line defense.

The downside: There's just absolutely nothing fun about watching Virginia play basketball. The Cavaliers rank dead last in the entirety of Division I hoops in pace of play and rank in the bottom 10 in scoring. Virginia has been held to 60 or fewer points 13 times this season, which includes an excruciatingly boring 49-47 win against Wake Forest.