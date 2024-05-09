Rookie CB Jaden Davis gets uniform number

The Arizona Cardinals open rookie minicamp Thursday, which will give their draft picks and undrafted rookie additions their first opportunity to wear their professional number.

The Cardinals did not announce rookie uniform numbers yet but we know what they are for the draft picks.

For their last draft picks, cornerback Jaden Davis, selected in the seventh round out of Miami, the number is No. 39.

Arizona Cardinals DB Jaden Davis (@Jayd4_) is wearing number 39. Last assigned to Matt Hembrough. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/FxvGByWlCh — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 7, 2024

That is different than what he wore at Miami, where he was No. 22. However, running back Michael Carter wears No. 22.

When he played for Oklahoma, he wore No. 4, which belongs to receiver Greg Dortch.

It has been a long time since No. 39 belonged to an impact player. The last notable Cardinals player to wear No. 39 was running back Johnny Johnson from 1990-1992.

Davis has perhaps the toughest path to making the roster, so we will see how things play out this offseason.

