Rockies call up highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck to makes major league debut vs. Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Colorado Rockies highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck was brought up from the minor leagues to make his major league debut against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Colorado selected the contract of the 23-year-old from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .307 with a .999 OPS through 25 games. Colorado picked Beck 38th overall in the 2022 amateur draft from Tennessee, and he is the Rockies' No. 4 prospect.

“Just take the moment in, take a deep breath, look around and be where my feet are,” Beck said of his first day with the Rockies. “A lot of people say write it down, what it feels like, don’t forget it. There are a lot of things that you want to remember from this day and carry on into the future.”

The 23-year-old Beck was in the lineup to bat eighth and play left field. He was assigned No. 27, worn by star shortstop Trevor Story from 2016-21.

“I love the debut because it’s hope for the future," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He’s a good player and I hope it’s a memorable one.”

Outfielder Nolan Jones was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a low back strain.

