RJ Davis earns CBS Sports All-America honors

North Carolina point guard RJ Davis put together a career year in 2023-24, having a heck of a season for the Tar Heels. Davis’ efforts earned him Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors for his play and he’s also earned some recognition on the national stage as well.

And on Thursday, he earned some more recognition.

CBS Sports released their 2023-24 All-America teams and to no surprise, Davis made the first team. Here is what Matt Norlander of CBS Sports said about Davis’ season:

Although top-seeded UNC’s season ended in the Sweet 16 against Alabama, and Davis had one of his worst games in that spot, there’s no denying the impact he had on the Tar Heels during his senior season. It was fellow/former All-American Armando Bacot who was anticipated to be UNC’s MVP, but Davis stepped up in a lead guard role and brought Carolina back to relevance one year removed from its historic miss of the NCAAs after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason. He averaged 21.2 points (39.8% from 3-point range), 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on a 29-win team. Crucially, the 6-footer was unafraid and willing to take big shots in big moments — and often made the right plays down the stretch of many games. Davis was the catalyst for an ACC championship season. The question is: With one year of eligibility left, does he opt to come back for a fifth year?

Davis was the lone Tar Heel to earn honors, although his former teammate Caleb Love was named to the All-America third team for Arizona.

The guard averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field this season.

