Rivals recruiting buzz: Ten most intriguing visits this weekend

Even though it’s Easter weekend, there are still some significant visits across the country. Here are some of the most significant ones, according to recruiting director Adam Gorney.

*****

*****

KIOTTI ARMSTRONG - Texas A&M

Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas and LSU are the four programs to watch in Armstrong’s recruitment and an argument could be made for each program but the Aggies have seemed to capture his attention most early in recruiting. From coach Mike Elko to assistant Trooper Taylor, the communication has been great, it’s relatively close for the Jasper, Texas standout and the Aggies could have the edge.

Armstrong is Texas freshman TyAnthony Smith’s cousin and they’re close so that could be something to watch but getting him back in College Station is important.

*****

JAYVAN BOGGS - Georgia

Missouri, Georgia, Notre Dame and UCF have emerged as the four favorites for Boggs, who decommitted from Ohio State earlier this week. The Tigers left a massive impression on the productive four-star receiver from Cocoa, Fla., when he visited recently but Georgia should definitely be watched as well.

The rumor is Ohio State told Boggs to either stay committed and stop taking visits or decommit and Boggs chose the latter so his recruitment has been reset.

*****

MICHAEL FASUSI - Texas A&M

Texas A&M could be moving up very quickly in Fasusi’s recruitment. The five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas was in College Station last weekend and now he’s coming back for back-to-back visits as he’s hit it off with Elko, position coach Adam Cushing and others.

Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri are all very much involved in Fasusi’s recruitment but the Aggies could be making a move especially now that he’s coming back so quickly.

*****

JAIME FFRENCH - Ohio State

Tennessee impressed Ffrench recently and then the high four-star receiver went to Miami and also loved it there. So it’s important for Ohio State to get the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout back on campus this weekend as the Buckeyes have been considered the front-runner in his recruitment.

There have been some changes here recently as Florida State wasn’t mentioned by Ffrench when asked about top programs and this seemed like a Buckeyes/Seminoles battle. Ohio State should still look very strong after this weekend trip.

*****

TY HAYWOOD - Texas A&M

There has been a lot of talk recently that Oklahoma has the edge in Haywood’s recruitment and the Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star offensive tackle has talked highly of the Sooners. But Texas A&M has also been high on Haywood’s list so getting him to College Station and around the new coaching staff is crucial.

Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Miami and others are involved but any team that gets him on campus is going to have to outshine the Sooners.

*****

DAVID SANDERS JR. - Ohio State

A visit last weekend to Alabama went really well and so the Crimson Tide are very much in the picture as the five-star offensive tackle heads to Ohio State this weekend. The talk has been that Georgia and Clemson have the best chance with Sanders and that he’s very interested in Tennessee as well but the Buckeyes have always intrigued him, too.

Ohio State might have some room to make up but the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day still remains open in his recruitment.

*****

JUSTUS TERRY - Georgia

The five-star defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., pulled a huge stunner last weekend when Terry flipped from Georgia to USC during a visit in Los Angeles. Now less than a week later, Terry is heading back to Athens and it’s pretty certain the Bulldogs are going to keep the full-court press on him.

Georgia wasn’t against Terry taking visits and while Alabama and Florida State looked like the biggest threat to the Bulldogs, USC pulled it out. Georgia won’t stop, though, so like often happens, USC has to keep recruiting him after his commitment.

*****

DOUGLAS UTU - Michigan

The five-star offensive tackle has not narrowed down his list or started to put together a top list yet but there are a handful of programs that have made the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout a priority. One of those programs is Michigan and Utu is expected to visit there this weekend.

While he’s been on other visits, the trip to Ann Arbor could really set the bar as Nebraska, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and others pursue as well.

*****

WINSTON WATKINS JR. - Syracuse

After early commitments to Texas A&M and then Colorado didn’t work out, the five-star receiver is back on the market and seeing programs across the country. Florida, Clemson, Pitt, Indiana, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Oregon and others are involved. But the Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy standout will be at Syracuse this weekend and he should hit it off with that new coaching staff.

It feels like anything can happen in Watkins’ recruitment so the Orange could surprise if the visit goes great.

*****

JONAH WILLIAMS - Texas A&M

There was some talk that the five-star safety who could move down to linebacker in college was going to Ohio State this weekend but he will join a massive contingent at Texas A&M. That’s a great sign for the new Aggies coaches because the Galveston (Texas) Ball standout has talked often about a desire to have his family come to games and Texas A&M would be closest.

There has been a lot of chatter that Oklahoma leads here - maybe in a big way - but the Aggies could take a big swing this weekend.