Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the best QBs

The 2024 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and the Rivals Five-Star is on the horizon so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The quarterbacks are up first.





*****

RIVALS CAMP SERIES REGIONAL COVERAGE

*****

1. TAVIEN ST. CLAIR

Few passers put together the type of offseason the Ohio State commitment did, making the jump to five-star status, and the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis was a major part of St. Clair's rise.

The Ohio native has the dream frame and a live arm attached to it, allowing him to push the ball wherever he wants on the field. St. Clair has impressed in the pocket as well as on the move, showcasing strong fluidity and timing along with one of the prettiest spirals in the class along the way.

*****

2. BRYCE BAKER

The North Carolina commitment showcased steady stuff throughout the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte. Baker was in rhythm early on, working with an effortlessness that caught attention, but as the intensity of the event picked up – he matched it.

The throws became more and more impressive, yet difficult, against the showcase competition that was used to separate the good from the great at the workout. Baker pushed the ball well to the third level, in particular, in wrapping up what became a hard-to-argue-against MVP show.

*****

3. JULIAN LEWIS

From an expectation standpoint, no passer on this list entered an event with the heavy expectations Lewis did on a cold and rainy day in Atlanta. Still, the USC commitment never showed a sign of weakness in what was a steady session, where his usual timing and accuracy were on display early before some of the added bulk on his frame helped rip the ball through the elements on a tough day.

Lewis’ poise despite constant noise against his status as the best in the class was exemplified in claiming his MVP mark.

*****

4. RYDER LYONS

Camp settings benefit some prospects more than others, especially in contrast to what they get to show on Friday nights. Lyons lit up Northern California as both a passer and a runner in 2023, but in the camp setting it is all about the throwing ability and he answered the bell with an MVP performance in Los Angeles against arguably the deepest field of passers we saw all spring.

Lyons was consistent and accurate, also showcasing the velocity he can ramp up on the football as needed.

*****

5. KEVIN SPERRY

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The balanced effort showcased a little bit of everything back during the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas at the end of April. The Oklahoma commitment was impressive in his timing while working through drills, also fluid in the process.

Sperry also showcased the ability to change speeds at different points of the workout, displaying strong touch when called for. As the one-on-ones got going, there was more evidence of the variance he could work with depending on the route he was working toward.

*****

6. MICHAEL CLAYTON II

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Miami stop was a wide-open venture from a quarterbacking perspective, with no clear-cut favorite coming into the event. As it got rolling, though, the rhythm we saw Clayton operate with became must-see work during every drill and it only became more impressive as the event wore on.

Clayton has a pretty delivery and sound mechanics relative to his age, enabling him to execute to all three levels without strenuous effort. The tall passer continues to pick up recruiting momentum ahead of his junior campaign.

*****

7. MADDEN IAMALEAVA

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The UCLA commitment was among the loaded group of signal-callers on hand to kick off the initial regional of the tour and there was a comfort on display with the local blue-chipper. Iamaleava has the modern quarterback frame, fairly filled out at this stage, combined with a live arm that makes execution as smooth as any of the big-name passers in the class.

During the one-on-ones, it was especially evident as Iamaleava was able to dot the football away from defenders and place it only where his target could contend for it.

*****

8. MASON MIMS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Louisville commitment is another who has upped his stock during the offseason, something he kicked off at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. A gamer on Friday nights who will impress with his arm, legs and leadership, the camp effort proved he could get into a strong rhythm and drive the football well despite not-so-ideal elements on hand that cool and rainy day.

Mims stands tall in the pocket and can work multiple arm angles relative to the flow of the play, combining well with his natural athleticism for what looks like a strong fit for the Cardinals.

*****

9. DAN MAHAN

As the Duke commitment challenged for MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte, it was shocking for some of our staff to learn that the passer only converted away from wide receiver a couple of seasons ago. Mahan worked with the type of mechanics and consistency that typically comes from years of training at the position, but the athletic junior has become a quick study at the position.

On that day, he was on time and smooth through drills both stationary and on the move. When it came time to throw live rounds during the one-on-ones, Mahan’s accuracy and anticipation helped him push for more honors.

*****

10. PEYTON HOUSTON

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

While in Dallas, Houston displayed a maturity in his game not many have at this point in the class. He is polished in his mechanics, accurate in the delivery of the ball and maybe most impressively, confident in his skillset even when facing off against older talent. He is always first up in line to get his rep and consistently is putting out a strong, accurate ball with a repeatable delivery.

Among a group that saw some quality arms in the 2025 and 2026 classes, his performance was even more impressive with the context of his age. Houston's strong day earned him a Gold Ball, just one of two 2027 prospects among all positions to earn the honor in Dallas.

*****

