Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding QBs

COPPELL, Texas – Several future college quarterbacks worked out at the Rivals Camp Series at Coppell High School on Sunday.

As for where these standouts will be playing college ball, much of that is still to be determined.

Rivals has the latest on the top arms in attendance.

MORE FROM DALLAS: Levenson's takeaways | Position MVPs | Jahkeem Stewart interview | Taz Williams Jr. interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

One of the nation's top 2027 quarterbacks has been tearing up the offseason while also helping his baseball team advance deep into the postseason and getting ready for the start of spring football. In between, Houston has squeezed in spring visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, all programs engrained early in the elite young QB's recruitment.

Houston has been to Austin twice this spring, and the Longhorns' coaches will be at Shreveport (La.) Evangel on Thursday when the team kicks off practice.

Notre Dame and Texas A&M are among the several programs also expected in North Louisiana this week and beyond to see one of the nation's best 2027 QBs.

*****

Jimerson is one of the most productive high school quarterbacks in the state of Texas and is one of the early pieces to TCU's 2025 recruiting class from right in the Horned Frogs' backyard, out of Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley High School. Jimerson flashed at times Sunday and this spring has continued to churn out impressive numbers at various off-season events such as the Elite 11 and also on the track.

There's buzz about TCU preferring Jimerson to play other positions on offense. Should Jimerson elect to stick with quarterback, and the Horned Frogs not extend him that opportunity, a local option such as North Texas is a landing spot that makes a lot of sense.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM

*****

Nielson caught the eye of Power Four programs in and around Texas last fall when he was thrust into action and responded in a stellar way – nearly 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his first three varsity starts. Soon after, Oregon extended an offer to Nielsen.

He's since made visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor, and was back in Austin and College Station earlier this month for both teams' spring games. Both Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko are wasting no time getting acquainted with one of the state's top young arms, and the attention is expected to pick up in a big way as spring ball kicks up at Bastrop High.

*****

There might not be a rating for Peterson yet, but his name will become more familiar in and around Texas come the fall. Peterson, who measured in at just north of 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, already holds an offer from Texas Tech before starting a game for Forney (Texas) High School this season.

The 2026 quarterback can dunk and showed that he can sling it in Dallas, too. Peterson is coming off visits to check out both TCU and Oklahoma this spring.

*****

Seymour has enjoyed a strong offseason thus far that continued with an impressive outing Sunday in Dallas. The 2026 signal-caller is ready to take over a new offense at a new high school, and looks poised to make the leap this fall.

Programs have already been making moves behind the scenes. Seymour made it to Texas A&M, Missouri and Oklahoma this spring, and he has visits locked in to get back to Florida and Florida State this summer.

Seymour already visited Gainesville this offseason and his father played defensive end for the Seminoles. Seymour is also lining up visits to see both Auburn and Alabama this summer.