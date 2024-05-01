Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Five programs that should be pleased

DALLAS – The sixth stop of the Rivals Camp Series came to Dallas this past weekend as prospects from around the region – and many from outside of it – came to compete.

Here are the five college football programs that should be pleased, based on what recruits said and how top targets performed.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma has a pretty good claim to be the happiest coming out of Dallas as the Sooners had a number of commits in attendance who put their best foot forward. The biggest name was of course four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, who took home the Quarterback MVP honors.

The Sooners then had three defensive pledges in attendance, all of whom were standouts. Class of 2025 defensive back commit Maliek Hawkins looked good through drills and earned his way into the showcase portion of the one-on-ones to close out the day. Linebacker commit Marcus James was among the best linebackers of the day, really shining in positional drills. At 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, he looks every bit ready to help contribute when he arrives on campus.

The only committed class of 2027 prospect at the camp was defensive end Zane Rowe, who committed to Oklahoma just last week. His body is mature and he still has room to grow and add to his game.

TEXAS TECH

The Red Raiders had a fantastic day. Outside of Oklahoma, it may be Texas Tech that had the most to flex coming out of Sunday. There were a trio of commits in attendance, all of which I was impressed with. First was linebacker Brock Golwas, who looks like he has already spent time in a college weight room at 6-foot and 225 pounds, and a toned up body. Golwas was among my favorites in the LB/RB pursuit and reaction drills.

Defensive back TJ Tillman showed a good ability to flip his hips, change direction and make a play on the ball. He was smooth through drills. The third of the group was wide receiver Isaiah Robertson. He was explosive off the line and gained ground quick. He also showed he can get out of breaks cleanly.

As far as targets for Texas Tech, I would highlight 2026 quarterback Nelson Peterson Jr. The Forney quarterback has a bit of a different arm slot but he gets the job done. The Red Raiders were his first offer back in January.

The Horned Frogs had a pair of offensive commits in attendance that had good days. Worthy of first mention is 2025 tight end Mason Peterson. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Peterson is not the biggest tight end, but I was very impressed with how he ran routes. In modern college football, tight ends can sometimes just be bigger receivers, which Peterson fits. He was really good in his routes and has very strong hands.

One of the guys delivering the ball to him to at times was TCU athlete commit Chris Jimerson. Jimerson competed at quarterback, his hgh school position, but will be playing wide receiver for the Frogs. Regardless, I love the athlete he is and the speed and burst he will bring the Frogs is legit.

For a TCU target that shined, four-star Wesley Yarbrough took home the running backs MVP award. The Horned Frogs are in the thick of his recruitment.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State did not have any commits in attendance, but there were a number of targets they are close with that balled out. The biggest name to mention, like TCU, was Wesley Yarbrough, the Running Back MVP of the camp. The Cowboys are entrenched in his recruitment as much as any program.

Another headliner was 2026 offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, who shined throughout the morning. Gilmore was in Stillwater this spring, where he picked up an offer. Cornerback Zadian Gentry has Oklahoma State among his top five and the Pokes are in line to get an official visit. Gentry routinely was making plays in the secondary.

At the quarterback position, the Cowboys are very involved with 2026 arm talent Quinn Murphy. I really like the way he is built at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

USC

USC had one commit in attendance, 2025 running back Riley Wormley, and he had a great day. Although he did not leave with the MVP award, he did leave with a Gold Ball, a significant mark considering how strong the running back group was. The camp only strengthened my belief that Wormley will be a good fit in Lincoln Riley's offense.

As far as targets go, there were a number of prospects who the Trojans have offered.

The biggest of names of course being the No. 1 2026 prospect Jahkeem Stewart. The New Orleans native has legitimate interest in the Trojans due to defensive line coach Eric Henderson. Stewart spoke highly of the Trojans and their pursuit of him as well as their ability to develop him for the next level under Henderson.

