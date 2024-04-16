Rickea Jackson selected by Los Angeles in WNBA draft

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson was selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Jackson was the No. 4 overall selection in the draft, which was held Monday at Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

The Sparks were 17-23 in 2023 and have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons. Los Angeles also had the No. 2 overall pick and selected Stanford’s Cameron Brink.

Jackson was recently named honorable mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

She also earned honorable mention All-America honors two times at Mississippi State.

Jackson was a first-team All-SEC standout and has received All-America honorable mention acclaims from USBWA and the Associated Press.

Jackson received all-conference honors from USA TODAY Sports and the league’s coaches. She was also a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award for a second consecutive year, recognizing the nation’s top forward.

The former Lady Vol averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire