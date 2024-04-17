Rex & Lav Pod: Rory report, Scottie's start highlight post-Masters news

The PGA Tour heads about three hours east of Augusta, Georgia, for the RBC Heritage, the latest signature event on the Tour schedule.

And to some surprise, the now two-time Masters champion is in the field.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won three of his past four starts, will tee it up at Harbour Town, just days after romping to victory at Augusta National. He is joined in the field by, among others, Rory McIlroy, who had an eventful start to Heritage week by responding to a report that he was close to signing a mega-deal with LIV Golf.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys tackle both of those topics, plus whether Nelly Korda, riding a four-tournament win streak, has a responsibility to carry the flag for the LPGA as the first women’s major of the year gets underway.

0:00: LIVE FROM HILTON HEAD: Latest from Rex on-site at Harbour Town.

02:00: SO MUCH FOR THAT: Breaking down the $850M Rory McIlroy report – and his strong denial.

09:00: MAN OF HIS WORD: Why would Scottie Scheffler play the Heritage?

14:00: YOU WATCHING THIS?: What the Masters numbers really tell us.

20:00: THE DRIVE FOR FIVE: Nelly Korda, looking for her fifth win in a row, takes center stage at the first major of the year.

27:00: THE B TIER: What else to watch for this week at the RBC.

