2024 Masters tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead marquee pairing; Tiger Woods set for Thursday afternoon

Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will headline one of the Masters' marquee groupings. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tee times for this year's Thursday and Friday at the 2024 Masters have been released, and there will be several compelling pairings for this year's opening rounds. Past champions and potential future ones will be on the tee box together.

With rainy weather on the way, the morning/afternoon pairings take on an extra significance. Thunderstorms are projected to hit Augusta National Thursday morning, with rain forecast for the entire day. That could give the afternoon pairings an advantage, or force them to complete their first round on Friday.

Thursday's marquee pairings are as follows:

10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cam Smith

1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood



Unlike some other tournaments, the Masters doesn't tend to create gimmicky matchups for the sake of some cheap attention. LIV Golf players are scattered throughout the pairings, for instance, some with amateurs, some with lesser-known players, some with PGA Tour stars.

Here is a list of the full Thursday/Friday tee times:

Thursday/Friday

8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht

8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs

9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m.:Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.:Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

* Amateur