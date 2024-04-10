Masters betting: Scottie Scheffler's low odds to win aren't scaring off bettors

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and has two wins in his last three PGA Tour starts. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bettors are not deterred by Scottie Scheffler’s low odds for the Masters.

Scheffler is the favorite at +400 to win the tournament and is getting the most bets and money at BetMGM. Just over 14% of bets on the tournament winner are on Scheffler, and those bets total over 19% of the handle.

Scheffler has two wins and a tie for second place in his last three PGA Tour starts. In that second-place finish at the Texas Children’s Open, he had missed a birdie putt that would have forced a playoff.

The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is the best player tee to green in DataGolf’s rankings. He’s at +1.48 strokes gained with his irons. The gap between him and second-place Jon Rahm (+0.91) in the strokes gained on approach category is nearly three times the gap between Rahm and 10th-place Cam Young (+0.70).

After Scheffler, bettors like Brooks Koepka’s chances. The 2023 runner-up is at +2000 to win the tournament and is getting 11% of the money on 8.6% of bets. Koepka is a five-time major winner and typically plays his best golf in the big events.

Rory McIlroy is the No. 2 favorite behind Scheffler at +1100 and is getting 8.5% of bets and 8.9% of the money. McIlroy finished third at the Valero Texas Open last week and is looking for his first Masters win to complete a career Grand Slam.

The most-bet player to make the cut is Tiger Woods at +100. Woods is +12500 to win the tournament. The five-time Masters winner is making his second start of 2024 and his first since he was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February.

Woods has made 23 straight cuts at the Masters dating back to his only missed cut in 1996. If he makes the cut after the second round in 2024, he’ll set the all-time Masters record for consecutive made cuts.

On the opposite side of the cut, bettors aren’t sure about Akshay Bhatia’s chances of playing the weekend. Bhatia, the Valero Texas Open winner, had his left shoulder pop out of place while he celebrated a made putt on No. 18 to force a playoff with Denny McCarthy. Bhatia had to get treatment on his shoulder during the playoff before birdieing No. 18 in sudden death to win the tournament outright.