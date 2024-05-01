Revealed: What Jude Bellingham said to try to get into Harry Kane’s head

Bellingham was on the scene as Kane prepared to take his penalty - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Jude Bellingham’s gamesmanship saw him try to change Harry Kane’s mind over where to place his crucial Champions League penalty, it can be revealed.

Kane scored his spot-kick to leave the semi-final poised at 2-2, despite his England team-mate in his ear trying to put him off as he prepared for the clutch moment for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bellingham was telling Kane that he knew the penalty was going to the left-hand side of the goal, which proved correct as the England captain held his nerve and waited for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to move before executing his spot-kick.

“In the moment, I didn’t know what he said but I spoke to him after and he said: ‘I know you’re going to go left of the keeper’,” said Kane. “But it was nice for me because I saw the keeper go a little bit early and I put it away. Actually on the pitch, I didn’t know what he said. I knew he was there but I didn’t know what he said. But I went left anyway.”

Nothing was going to distract Harry Kane from getting his goal 😤 pic.twitter.com/mR05vjxCPH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2024

Kane and Leroy Sane swung the game in Bayern’s favour after Vinicius Jr opened the scoring, but the Brazilian also scored a late penalty to leave the tie in the balance heading to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Bellingham was taken off for the last part of the game and Carlo Ancelotti admitted the 20-year-old is tired, although expects him to be at full fitness next week. For Kane, he now has 43 goals this season and after missing out on the Bundesliga title is eyeing Champions League glory at Wembley on July 1.

“It’s there in the back of my head and I would be lying if I said that it wouldn’t be a dream to play a Champions League final at Wembley. But I said from before the Arsenal game, there are some big, big steps we have to take and next week will be the biggest,” he said.

“We have come through three big games pretty well. The two Arsenal games, the first Real Madrid game here but it all comes down to next week and we have to perform on that occasion. Of course it’s there, the opportunity is there but we have to try to take it.

“It’s amazing. Bayern Munich v Real Madrid in the semi final of the Champions League, is as big as it gets. The Bernabeu will be the same next week and so this is the experience I want to take in my stride and this is what I came here for.

“To have this opportunity is what I’m really excited about. It was nice out there, I felt I had a decent game, could have done better with a couple of half chances. But overall I know next week will be similar and I’m excited for that. The semi final knock out in the Bernabeu is as big as it gets and we’ll be ready for it.”

