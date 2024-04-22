Report: Xavier, Wake Forest will play in Skip Prosser Classic next season at Cintas Center

Jan. 29, 1999: Xavier head basketball coach Skip Prosser yells during the Crosstown Shootout at the Shoemaker Center with UC.

Xavier's 2024-25 non-conference schedule is starting to come together.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Xavier and Wake Forest will play in the Skip Prosser Classic next season at Cintas Center.

Prosser was Xavier's head coach for seven seasons from 1994-2001 and led the Musketeers to a 148-65 overall record, three regular-season conference championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances before leaving for the Wake Forest job. Prosser was 126-68 in six seasons with the Demon Deacons, leading the program the NCAA Tournament four times. He died in 2007.

Xavier is 6-3 all-time in the Skip Prosser Classic, which began during the 2009-2010 season. Xavier is 4-3 against Wake Forest in the event, with the Demon Deacons winning the last meeting on Dec. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Skip Prosser Classic stretched to Xavier matchups against Western Carolina in 2019 and Winthrop in 2023. Those two schools were coached by Prosser's son, Mark. Xavier beat Western Carolina, 74-61, and pulled away from Winthrop for a 75-59 victory in December.

"Skip Prosser's impact on the Xavier basketball program and all of college basketball is still alive today," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said when the series resumed last season against Winthrop. "Skip was a great role model for everyone in the coaching profession."

Xavier head coach Sean Miller yells onto the court in his team's matchup against Winthrop in the Skip Prosser Classic on Dec. 16, 2023. Xavier won the game, 75-59.

Which Xavier opponents have been announced for 2024-25 season?

With the announcement of the Wake Forest matchup and the annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against UC, Xavier now has six non-conference contests locked in for next season.

The Musketeers have games against Morgan State and South Carolina State. Xavier's MTE (multiple-team event) for next season is the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they'll play two games against either Michigan, South Carolina or Virginia Tech.

The matchups for the Big 12-Big East Battle, which is entering its last year, have not been announced. Xavier will be on the road this time around after hosting Houston last year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier, Wake Forest will resume Skip Prosser Classic next season