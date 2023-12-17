Takeaways as Xavier holds off Winthrop, 75-59, heading into Big East play

The month of December was not kind to the Xavier men's basketball team at the start, but the Musketeers are as jolly as they've been this holiday season after a 75-59 win over Winthrop in the return of the Skip Prosser Classic Saturday night at Cintas Center.

Xavier was able to salvage its six-game homestand with a 3-3 split, improving to 7-5 on the year before Big East play tips off next week.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) looks to pass the ball in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Xavier survives stagnant start to 2nd-half

Xavier's offense started 2-of-7 from the field in the second half while Winthrop chipped away at the Musketeers' lead. The upset-minded Eagles got within a point (43-42) thanks to the shooting of senior guard Sin'Cere McMahon (12 points on four 3-pointers) off the bench.

Xavier went five-plus minutes without a made field goal in the second half before Desmond Claude ignited an 15-5 run with a tough jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer in transition. WKU transfer Dayvion McKnight, fresh off a season-high 20 points against UC, polished off the run with a pair of baskets and Xavier led by double figures at 58-47. Claude finished with 15 and McKnight added 11, finishing one assist shy of a double-double.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives the ball past Winthrop Eagles guard Kasen Harrison (11) and towards the basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Musketeers' defense slows down high-scoring Eagles

Winthrop entered the game averaging more than 80 points over its four-game winning streak. According to KenPom, Winthrop's opposing defenses ranked No. 248 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and Xavier was a step up in class, becoming just the third team (Clemson, Georgia) to hold the Eagles under 70 points this season.

Xavier's defense stepped up during the momentum shift in the second half, forcing seven second-half turnovers, including a pair of shot-clock violations. Winthrop entered Cintas Center ranked 10th in the country in free throw attempts per game (27.2), but Xavier's defense limited the Eagles' opportunities from the charity stripe. Winthrop finished just 7-of-19 at the line and had just five second-chance points in the second half.

Xavier had a 42-30 rebounding advantage, a 38-28 scoring edge in the paint, tallied 12 blocks and didn't allow a fast break point (27-0).

Xavier uses 14-3 run for halftime lead

Starting fast needed to be a theme for Xavier, especially at home. In Saturday's Crosstown Shootout win over UC, the Musketeers didn't trail during the opening 20 minutes. Xavier gave up the first bucket of the game Saturday and played an up-tempo opening four minutes against Winthrop to an 11-11 tie.

After the first media timeout, Xavier made the game's first momentous run with a 14-3 spurt, highlighted by 3-pointers from Gytis Nemeiksa and Quincy Olivari, to help Xavier take a 38-32 lead into the intermission.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) drives the ball past Winthrop Eagles guard Sin'Cere McMahon (0) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Olivari, who was named to the Big East Honor Roll last week, connected on his first two triples and led all scorers at the break with 12 and finished with a team-high 22 on 7-of-13 shooting. He's now scored in double figures in all but one game (at Purdue) this season.

Nemeiksa takes advantage

Nemeiksa started the first nine games of his Xavier career before coming off the bench for freshman Lazar Djokovic in the Crosstown Shootout. Djokovic was back in the lineup Saturday, but Nemeiksa had the biggest impact for the Musketeers off the bench, scoring nine points in the first half.

Nemeiksa, who was just granted a second year of eligibility, threw down a breakaway dunk with 2:24 left in regulation to give him his first double-digit outing (11 points) since the win over Bryant on Nov. 24. Nemeiksa also grabbed 9 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Analysis: Xavier Musketeers beat Winthrop ahead of Big East play