Report: Xavier University men's basketball to play in 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off

Xavier University men's basketball will be heading south for Thanksgiving next year.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) takes a shot over Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (5) in the first half at the Cintas Center Friday, November 10, 2023.

Per a report from CBSSports' Matt Norlander, Xavier is part of the four-team field for the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The event is held the week of Thanksgiving each year.

Xavier, along with Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, will play in next year's tournament, according to Norlander. The event started in 2018.

This year's event, which begins on Monday, features Wisconsin, Virginia, West Virginia and SMU.

Xavier's November non-conference event this season is this week when the Musketeers take on the University of Washington on Friday and either San Diego State or Saint Mary's on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

