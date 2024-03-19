Report: Wisconsin pursuing accomplished transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball is among the schools that have reached out to UNC-Greensboro graduate transfer forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, according to On3.

Jones played two years at VCU before transferring to UNCG and has one year of eligibility remaining. He initially struggled to find playing time at his first stop, before now blossoming with the Spartans. He just finished the 2023-24 season with per-game averages of 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, up from 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2022-23.

On3 reports that Wisconsin has reached out to Brown-Jones along with Arkansas, Miami, Georgia and Pittsburgh.

The college basketball transfer portal opened today, so expect much to change as the long process continues. But Wisconsin is sure to be active in the market with forward Tyler Wahl set to graduate and the Badgers needing to capitalize on the window with Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr, John Blackwell and others all returning.

