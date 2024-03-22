Report: Titans' trade for L'Jarius Sneed stymied by contract talks

The Chiefs gave cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade on Feb. 28. More than three weeks later, nothing has changed.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chiefs and Titans had the framework for a trade last week, but Tennessee could not come to terms with Sneed on a long-term deal.

The Chiefs placed the non-exclusive tag on Sneed earlier this month, and Sneed does not want to play on it.

Instead, according to Taylor, Sneed is seeking a three- or four-year deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

That has not happened and might not happen, especially now with free agency soon to enter its third week.

The Vikings, Colts, Patriots, Lions, Falcons and Jaguars also reportedly expressed interest in Sneed, whose franchise tag number of $19.8 million counts against the Chiefs' salary cap. The Lions traded with the Bucs to acquire cornerback Carlton Davis, and according to Taylor, the Patriots, Vikings and Falcons have "stopped engaging" with the Chiefs about Sneed.

Jaire Alexander's $21 million per year average is the highest in the NFL at the position, with Denzel Ward and Jalen Ramsey also at $20 million per season or more. Four other cornerbacks average at least $19 million per season.

Sneed has never made the Pro Bowl and was called for 18 penalties last season, including the postseason.

The Chiefs were seeking at least a second-round pick for Sneed, according to Taylor, but the trade compensation has become the easiest part of a complicated deal that now may or may not happen.