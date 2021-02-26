Report: Three key Patriots opt-out players plan to return for 2021 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New England Patriots are already off to a solid start to the offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, three of the team’s opt-out players from 2020 are planning to return for the 2021 season. New England will get back linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and tackle Marcus Cannon. All three players will provide veteran leadership and a huge increase of talent within their positional groups.

Hightower is 30-years-old and should have a few good years ahead of him, while Chung (33) and Cannon (32) will at least have something left in the tank for this season. As it currently stands, Hightower has a cap hit of $12.4 million, Cannon $9.6 million and Chung $5.1.

Devin McCourty, 33, eluded to the idea that these opt-out players would return.

This will be enormous in keeping the culture in place and passing it on to the younger generation, but the Patriots still have a huge hole to fill at quarterback. They have the fourth-most cap space in the league and that flexibility along with the return of these players could help ease the process of finding their signal-caller.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon plan to return to Patriots

    Several of the most important Patriots players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season reportedly plan to return to the team.

  • Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon returning to Patriots in 2021

    Tom Brady was not the only player whose departure from New England precipitated the Patriots’ first losing season in two decades. The Patriots also had more players opt out of the 2020 season than any other team in the league. The good news is, that means the Patriots are getting some key players back. Patriots [more]

  • John Collins to Celtics impossible? Not so, says The Athletic roundtable

    A trade for John Collins may be possible, but hang on to something when you hear the estimated cost.

  • Dave Ziegler: Patriots cap space opens up options

    During the 2020 season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team “didn’t have much flexibility at all” to build their roster as a result of their salary cap situation. Others disputed that rationale for the makeup of the team’s roster and no one will be able to make that argument this offseason. The Patriots [more]

  • Colin Cowherd says Patriots face ‘worst-case scenario’ at QB, and he may have a point

    Is it as bad as Colin Cowherd says?

  • Hernández: After trading Jared Goff, Sean McVay has nowhere to run if Rams fail

    Sean McVay is acutely aware of the team's shortcomings. With Jared Goff and Todd Gurley gone, it's up to the Rams coach to correct the team's direction.

  • Ahead of free agency, Cam Newton makes it clear he’s putting in work

    “Let me tell you something. When it comes to me, I’m not your conventional human being."

  • Browns WR Jarvis Landry offers a cryptic tweet

    Landry's tweet has Browns fans wondering about his future

  • Former NFL WR set to scale Mt. Everest, his 7th summit

    Former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison is training to climb Mt. Everest, his Seventh Summit

  • Hey, Tampa Bay, let us know which sports trophy you love the most

    TAMPA — In the days after triumph, reflection comes easily. We think of the journey, the signposts, the lessons. We recall the hardships and the heartbreaks. We acknowledge the blessings and cherish the memories. And once the parades have ended and the confetti has been swept away, we hold on to this simple thought that helps carry us through our daily lives: Up yours, Philadelphia. You, too, ...

  • Repeat after us: It’s hard to win back-to-back Super Bowls

    TAMPA — Heavy are the arms that hold the Lombardi Trophy. That’s what Bruce Arians realized during the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade when he gave it to general manager Jason Licht. “I gave Jason a big hug and handed him the trophy because my arms were getting heavy holding it over my head,” Arians said. Even with all the talk about “going for two,” Arians confirmed what history has taught us: ...

  • Big draft trade considered boldest move by Steelers according to football analytics

    Would moving up for Trey Lance be the biggest move the Steelers could make this offseason.

  • Eddie Murphy Recounts Fabled Basketball Game Against Prince Featured on ‘Chappelle's Show’

    In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy looks back on an infamous game of pickup basketball with Prince, his thoughts on 'Coming 2 America,' and more.

  • Taylor Heinicke hopes Alex Smith remains with Washington next season

    While Alex Smith has said he believes his return to football threw a wrench in the plans of the Washington Football Team, one of his fellow quarterbacks hopes the team’s future continues to have Smith as a part of it. In an interview with the NFL Network, Taylor Heinicke said he hopes that Smith is [more]

  • Pat McAfee sheds light on the J.J. Watt free agency pursuit

    The reports aren't coming from Watt himself

  • Dave Ziegler discusses transition with Patriots following Nick Caserio departure

    Replacing a 20-year personnel exec will be a tall task for Dave Ziegler.

  • ‘Superman’ Reboot In The Works At Warner Bros With Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing, J.J. Abrams Producing

    Deadline has confirmed that author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman reboot feature for Warner Bros and DC, which J.J. Abrams is producing under his Bad Robot label. Hannah Minghella will serve as producer. No plot yet and no attachments despite the fact that we’ve heard how Henry Cavill is eager to get back into the […]

  • Michigan football Jim Harbaugh's brother pushed for new DC; 'Mike is really good'

    Here's what Jim Harbaugh said during the first week of Michigan football's spring practices, mostly about his new coaching staff.

  • Report: QB Russell Wilson gives Seahawks list of 4 approved trade destinations

    The start quarterback has not requested a trade but it feels like this is only a step away from that.

  • Bernie Sanders unveils his Plan B for a $15 minimum wage after Senate parliamentarian setback

    Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday effectively killed a Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, ruling that the measure doesn't pass muster under the budget reconciliation rules Democrats are using to pass the package with a simple majority in the Senate. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), have already said they would vote against including the $15 minimum wage provision in the relief package, dealing it a near-fatal blow in the 50-50 Senate. But many supporters of the wage hike were nonetheless irritated that an obscure, unelected Senate official was the one to ax the broadly popular measure. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among them, but he also had a Plan B. "In the coming days, I will be working with my colleagues in the Senate to move forward with an amendment to take tax deductions away from large, profitable corporations that don't pay workers at least $15 an hour and to provide small businesses with the incentives they need to raise wages," Sanders said in a statement. "That amendment must be included in the reconciliation bill." Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) echoed Sanders, saying he's "looking at a tax penalty for mega-corporations that refuse to pay a living wage." The House is scheduled to vote on the $1.9 trillion package, including the $15 minimum wage, on Friday, but the measure can be amended when it arrives in the Senate. If they reconfigure the minimum wage increase as a tax penalty, which is "likely to qualify under the reconciliation rules," Bloomberg News reports, "Democrats have less than three weeks to draft the changes, convince all 50 senators who caucus with the party to support the tax increases — and the specifics of the minimum-wage hike. ... Targeting only large, profitable companies could help assuage concerns from some moderate Democrats who are hesitant to support large-scale tax increases." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6Josh Hawley, Senator No