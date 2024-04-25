Report: Texas A&M guard Bryce Lindsay has entered the transfer portal

The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and college athletes are entering the spring transfer portal. Multiple sources have confirmed that Texas A&M basketball's reserve guard, Bryce Lindsay, has entered the transfer portal.

Lindsey saw time in eight games early in the season and didn't play at all in SEC play. With head coach Buzz Williams bringing in guard CJ Wilcher from Nebraska and courting a few other guards, Lindsay will probably move on to find greener pastures. The former top prospect was previously committed to South Carolina before switching his commitment to Texas A&M after the Gamecocks fired Frank Martin.

Note: Forward Tyler Ringgold, who also entered the NCAA portal. Ringgold didn't log any stats this past season, and with the commitment of former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne, his time might have stayed limited next season.

