Texas A&M basketball lands former Nebraska guard CJ Wilcher through the portal

The Texas A&M basketball team had a rollercoaster ride of a season looking like the best team in the SEC to the worst team in the SEC. It had nothing to do with the lack of effort, as it was mainly due to them not being able to hit a shot from anywhere outside of the paint. The Aggies ranked near the bottom of the league in free throw percentage (.707), field goal percentage (.402), and 3-point percentage (.293).

Well luckily for the Aggies help is on the way with former Nebraska guard CJ Wilcher transferring to College Station to join Coach Buzz Williams. His stat line is exactly the type of production they need from their role players. Wilcher averaged 7.7 points, shot .451 overall, and only missed two free throws on the season for a .939 percentage.

Probably the most important is he shot .394 from beyond the arc and if we can bring that same shooting to the Aggies, they can make the team have to stretch their defense allowing Wade Taylor and Manny Obaseki to slash to the basket.

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1782418921561194950

