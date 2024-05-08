Report: Nets’ Mikal Bridges buys new home, but not in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a disappointing season in which the team did not meet their own expectations of making it to the playoffs. While everyone in Brooklyn’s organization is off for the summer right now, one of the team’s most important players is still making moves in the offseason.

Per Jennifer Gould of the New York Post, Nets guard Mikal Bridges has purchased a new home as he looks to plant more roots in New York City. According to Gould, Bridges’ new home, a $5.99 million co-op in the Tribeca section of Manhattan, is the kind of property that most fans of the NBA can only think of in our wildest dreams.

One of the interesting things to note, which some fans pointed out on social media, was that Bridges’ new property purchase was in Manhattan where the New York Knicks play and not in Brooklyn where the Nets play. However, most players have more than one property due to how much money players are making nowadays so it doesn’t mean that the Manhattan is Bridges’ primary home, so to speak.

Going back to the new property, Gould says that “the handsome co-op at 110 Franklin St. is a roomy 5,228-square-foot, ground-floor duplex that comes with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and 625 square feet of private outdoor space.” It looks like Bridges got somewhat of a value on the place given that it was listed for as much as $6.5 million in 2020, per Gould.

