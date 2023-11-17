Report: Mark Andrews suffered cracked fibula, ankle ligament injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday night's game that tight end Mark Andrews was likely out for the season after suffering a leg injury during the first half.

There's no more clarity on the nature of the injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI revealed Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury.

It's a similar injury to what Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered on a similar hip-drop tackle during last season's playoffs. The league has considered banning the style of tackle.

In 10 games this season, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards with six touchdowns.

The Ravens also have Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar at tight end on the active roster with Travis Vokolek on the practice squad.