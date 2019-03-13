Reports: Giants trade Odell Beckham to Browns in NFL blockbuster

The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster NFL deal, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are sending their first (17th overall) and a third-round pick (95th overall) in this year’s draft along with safety Jabril Peppers in return for Beckham.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giants vowed not to trade Beckham

The Giants signed Beckham to a five-year, $95 million contract extension in August with $65 million in guarantees making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman repeatedly said after the deal that the team had no intentions of trading Beckham.

The team voiced his proclamation on Twitter in January.

Gettleman: We didn’t sign Odell to trade him. — New York Giants (@Giants) January 2, 2019





He reiterated it at the NFL scouting combine last month.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him,” Gettleman said in February. “That’s all I need to say about that.”

Beckham was a star on the field in New York as well as a a lightning rod for criticism for his sideline behavior and interactions with the media as the Giants struggled to find wins.

Team owner John Mara voiced that criticism last October, complaining about Beckham’s off-field headlines.

“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said. “I wish he would create headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and does off the field.”

Odell Beckham is reportedly headed to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade from the New York Giants. (Getty)

Beckham joining offense on the rise in Cleveland

Story continues

Beckham has made three Pro Bowls since joining the Giants as the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He has exceeded his first-round expectations and is widely considered one of the league’s premier talents and top receivers.

In five seasons, Beckham has tallied 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He missed all but four games in 2017 with an ankle injury.

The arrival of Beckham in Cleveland continues an influx of talent to the Browns. He’ll join an offense that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and wide receiver Antonio Callaway, all additions since the 2018 offseason.

Beckham’s addition will continue to raise expectations for the Browns in Mayfield’s second season at quarterback. Coming off a 7-8-1 season, the Browns will be a significant playoff contender out of the AFC North.

Related NFL video on Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Westbrook confrontation with Utah fan results in fine, lawsuit, lifetime ban

• Tim Tebow gets reassigned by Mets

• DE Bennett tells team he’ll stay in locker room for anthem

• Wetzel: How Hollywood elite cheated to get their kids into college

