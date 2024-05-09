Report: Former Auburn WR will not visit Texas A&M going forward

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that former Iowa redshirt freshman wide receiver Jacob Bostick will transfer to Texas A&M after one season with the Hawkeyes. The Illinois native possesses the length and catch radius to develop in new Aggie OC Collin Klein's offense next season.

Despite the good news, Bostick's commitment fills another open spot, leading to the news that former Auburn WR Ja'Varrius Johnson, who visited College Station last Friday, will not visit the Aggies going forward, according to Jaxson Callaway, professionally known as AggiesToday.

While the reasons for his choice are still unknown, Bostick's announcement could have impacted his future decision, as A&M's current wide receiver rotation with his inclusion looks complete on paper. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that head coach Mike Elko and his staff will still be in the market for one of the remaining receiving options before the fall.

So far this offseason, Texas A&M has lost several wide receiver portal battles, most recently, the decision of former Houston WR Sam Brown to transfer to Miami, but in the age of NIL, none of this is a surprise.

