Houston WR Sam Brown has announced his transfer destination

It's been no secret that Texas A&M has been trying to add a wide receiver or two during the spring transfer window. Yes, A&M does have a talented receiver room, but when you look deeper there is no true number one or proven depth at the position. With that knowledge, head Mike Elko and OC Collin Klein went to the portal to try to bolster the receiver room.

Two WRs the Aggies had their eye on were former Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and former Houston receiver Sam Brown. After making the final two for Lambert-Smith he ultimately chose Auburn over A&M. That left the highly productive Houston product in play. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Brown also chose to head to Miami instead of College Station.

Brown closed out his Houston career with 1,200+ yards and 7 touchdowns in his last two years with the Cougars. However, A&M has not given up yet and will host former Auburn receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson on May 3. Maybe the third time will be the charm.

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1784726523615834484

