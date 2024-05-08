Former Iowa WR Jacob Bostick has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has owned the transfer portal in his first offseason with the program, already gaining 28 players, including former Iowa wide receiver Jacob Bostick, who visited Ole Miss last weekend before ultimately making his final decision.

For the last two months, Elko and his staff have been looking to add more talent to the position. Starting quarterback Conner Weigman needs reliability in the passing game to reach his potential, as his season-ending injury last season derailed what is still a bright future in the pocket.

Yes, Iowa's offense was by far the worst unit in college football last season, but that has nothing to do with Bostick, who redshirted during his only season with the Hawkeyes.

Coming out of Illinois, Bostick was a three-star prospect and one of the top-ranked players in the Midwest. He received almost 20 offers before ultimately choosing the Hawkeyes. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Bostick's size and play style are similar to that of former Texas A&M standout wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who set numerous records over his three-year career.

Still, Elko and his staff might not be finished, as former Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson visited College Station last Friday. Bostick enters the perfect situation, coached by Aggies WR coach Holmon Wiggins and offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

