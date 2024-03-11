Report: Ex-Colts QB Gardner Minshew joining Raiders

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 03: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

The deal is for two years and $25 million with $15 million guaranteed, per the report. Minshew's expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job next season.

Minshew, 27, is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Colts. Minshew replaced injured rookie starter Anthony Richardson early in the season and led the Colts to a 7-6 record in 13 starts. He completed 62.2% of his passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Colts finished 9-8 with their backup quarterback playing most of the season.

The campaign was the latest success for Minshew, who's been among the league's strongest backups and spot starters since joining the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Now he'll have a chance to compete for a starting job in Las Vegas.