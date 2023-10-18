Colts' Anthony Richardson to undergo shoulder surgery, ending rookie season

Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season, the team announced on Wednesday.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," said Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay in a statement.

"Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I'm excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson, the no. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, injured the shoulder in Week 5 during a tackle by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry.

Potential right shoulder or collarbone injury for Anthony Richardson on this run. Doesn’t look good. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/PE7OF5C78h — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) October 8, 2023

The Colts placed Richardson on injured reserve last week with the hope that he would only miss four games. There was thought the rookie's absence could extend to eight weeks depending on rehab.

But on Monday, Irsay told ESPN that the Colts had sought the opinions of various medical experts in the week since the injury. While no decision had been made at the time, surgery and a shortened season for RIchardson was the more likely option.

Richardson only made four starts in 2023 and finishes with a 59.5 completion percentage, 577 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also recorded 136 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

Injuries played a big role in Richardson's rookie campaign. He left the season opener in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and suffered a concussion the following week, which caused him to miss the Colts' Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It's a frustrating loss for the Colts, but as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said this week the bigger picture is more important for the 21-year-old quarterback.

"He's our franchise guy," Pittman said. "They brought him here to play for the next 15 years, hopefully. I told him, don't sell himself short for the long term. … He's definitely mentally tough. I think he's handling it well. It's always tough, just missing time and wanting to be out there and help and make an impact. He's definitely feeling it but he's handling himself well and he's doing everything right."

Gardner Minshew, who has played a role in all six games this season for the 3-3 Colts, will get to focus on the starter's job now that Richardson is out. He has a 65.2 completion percentage with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He recorded a season-high 329 passing yards and three interceptions during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.