Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly suspended 2 games for violating NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy

The NFL has suspended Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo two games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo reportedly used a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo will not appeal the suspension and he will be have to miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

What team Garoppolo will be on when he serves the suspension is a question yet to be answered. The Raiders are expected to cut the 32-year-old next month before he's due an $11.25 million roster bonus.

NFL rules state Garoppolo is allowed to take part in offseason activities and training camp after signing with a new team. Once the regular season starts he is not permitted to be a participant for the duration of his two week suspension.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders last March that included $33.75 million in guaranteed money. After beginning his NFL career with the New England Patriots, the quarterback spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before signing in Las Vegas and reuniting with head coach Josh McDaniels.

Garoppolo played 7 games during the 2023 season and was benched in late October for rookie Aidan O'Connell on the same day the Raiders fired McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.

As new leadership takes place in head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, they are ready to move on at the position — whether that means O'Connell starts the season under center or they use the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming draft on a different quarterback.