Report: DiVincenzo declines player option, will enter free agency

Donte DiVincenzo reportedly will be hitting the open market later this week.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Tuesday, citing sources, that DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and is set to become a free agent when the negotiating window opens Friday.

Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 27, 2023

DiVincenzo signed a two-year deal worth $9.3 million with Golden State last summer that included a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

In 72 games (36 starts) last season, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting a career-best 39.7 percent from 3-point range. He excelled as a starter late in the year while Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins missed time due to personal reasons.

DiVincenzo slumped through the playoffs, however, logging just 5.5 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field in the Warriors' 13 games, a run that ended in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the most the Warriors could offer DiVincenzo in a new contract is $5.4 million. With the team already well over the luxury tax and prioritizing a reunion with Draymond Green this summer, DiVincenzo simply was too expensive to retain.

