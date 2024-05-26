Report: Butler basketball to play Wisconsin at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024-25 season

Butler basketball is beefing up its nonconference schedule.

The Bulldogs will face Wisconsin at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this upcoming season, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The two schools last met in the 2011 Sweet 16, a 61-54 Butler win, with Matt Howard going for 20 points and 12 rebounds.

So far, only two nonconference games have been officially announced by Butler: Nov. 11 vs. Western Michigan at Hinkle Fieldhouse and Dec. 7 at Houston in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Wisconsin finished last season 22-14 (fifth in the Big Ten) and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to James Madison. The Badgers were hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason as leading scorer AJ Storr (16.8 ppg) headed to Kansas and point guard Chucky Hepburn (9.2 ppg, 3.9 apg) is now at Louisville.

The Bulldogs have been busy themselves in the portal, rebuilding the roster for a second year in a row. Thad Matta and staff have added guards Kolby King (Tulane) and forwards Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Maryland) and Patrick McCaffery (Iowa) so far, with at least two scholarships remaining. If Jahmyl Telfort decides to stay in the draft and go pro, Butler will have a third spot open up.

Butler Bulldogs basketball 2024-25 schedule

Nov. 11 — vs. Western Michigan

Dec. 7 — at Houston (Big East-Big 12 Battle)

TBD — vs. Wisconsin (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse)*

* reported by CBS Sports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball schedule adds Wisconsin for 2024-25 season