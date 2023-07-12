Report: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will definitely be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter revealed Wednesday something we'd all been assuming, that the New York Jets would be featured on popular HBO program Hard Knocks this preseason.

The Jets, one of four teams eligible for the program based on the league's own precepts, had a high-profile offseason that included the acquisition of former Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, among, like, 25 other ex-Packers.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy hinted that the Jets would be the choice last week.

Here's what to know about the show.

What is 'Hard Knocks?'

Dating back to 2001, when the show profiled reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore, HBO has embedded cameras in one NFL team's training camp, capturing interviews and practice or preseason game footage to assemble into a short docuseries.

Operating in real time, NFL fans can follow the personalities — including veterans, coaches, rookies and players just looking for a shot — even as the roster is taking shape. The most dramatic moments often include player cuts, though the show has not typically followed that team into the regular season.

Two years ago, HBO introduced an in-season version of the show, following a separate team from the training-camp subject. Last year, that team was the Arizona Cardinals, with episodes running from November through the end of the regular season.

The show, which is narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, has been nominated for numerous awards and won a few for production merits.

Where can I watch Hard Knocks and how many episodes are in a season?

The preseason edition of Hard Knocks has traditionally been five episodes beginning in early August, with new editions of the docuseries landing at 9 p.m. CT Wednesdays on HBO, coinciding with posting to the Max app.

The Jets begin training camp the week of July 20; based on previous seasons, we can assume the first episode of Hard Knocks will likely air Aug. 9, but maybe Aug. 2.

How does a team get selected for Hard Knocks?

The NFL and HBO work closely to put together the show and can compel a team to take part, but since 2013, teams have been exempt from "Hard Knocks" if they've appeared on the show in the past 10 years, have a first-year head coach or have reached the playoffs in the past two seasons.

That rules out a lot of teams. This year, the Jets, Saints, Commanders and Bears were the only four teams that weren't in a position to say "no" to the show.

Thus, the teams that get profiled are often not among the upper-tier squads in the league, though that's not universally true. For example, the last time the Jets were featured on the program in 2010, they reached the AFC Championship Game. Four teams have won their division, including J.J. Watt's Houston Texans in 2015 and Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

The Packers have never taken part in the show. Green Bay, having made the playoffs in 2021, wouldn't have been on the table for 2023, but the Packers could theoretically enter into eligibility if they miss the playoffs this season. It goes without saying that the NFL would be licking its chops to put a high-visibility franchise like the Packers on the show.

The same can be said for New England, which has never been on the show and also didn't appear in the 2022 postseason.

Which teams have been featured in the last 10 years?

The Cardinals (in-season) and Lions (preseason) were the featured teams last year. Wisconsin native J.J. Watt, as it turned out, was playing in his final season during the show, and the Lions' season featured a particularly viral moment from former Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

With former Packers coach McCarthy leading the way, the Cowboys were featured at the start of the 2021 season, and the Colts (led by ex-UW running back standout Jonathan Taylor) were chosen as the first in-season team to follow.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers were both profiled in the preseason, coinciding with the opening of SoFi Stadium.

Previous choices included the Raiders (2019), Browns (2018), Buccaneers (2017), Rams again (2016), Texans (2015), Falcons (2014) and Bengals (2013).

With those teams ruled out for 2023, other teams also got checked off the list by virtue of their participation in the 2022 postseason (Dolphins, Ravens, Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers, Giants, Vikings, Eagles) or the 2021 postseason (Packers, Patriots, Steelers, Titans). Carolina gets ruled out because of first-year head coach Frank Reich, as does Denver with first year-head coach Sean Payton.

Again, that leaves just four teams (Jets, Saints, Commanders, Bears) eligible for the show.

Will the Green Bay Packers ever be on Hard Knocks?

As mentioned above, if they miss the playoffs this year and Matt LaFleur is still the head coach heading into the 2024 season, Green Bay will be squarely in the crosshairs.

Which former Packers currently play for the Jets?

Surely by now you know that it's not just Aaron Rodgers who will be a familiar face wearing Jets colors.

Do players and coaches want to be on the show?

Teams have, in the past, volunteered for the experience (like the Lions last year). But as you might imagine, the prospect of having cameras around a training camp isn't a popular one among NFL coaches.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh pretty clearly indicated that he didn't want his team selected for the show.

“I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building," he said. "We’re just not one of them."

The Jets, of course, are already facing a massive high-profile offseason with the addition of the four-time MVP Rodgers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be profiled on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'