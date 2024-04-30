Report: 49ers ‘in touch' with free-agent safety Jamal Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After four seasons playing for the arch-rival Seattle Seahawks, could free-agent safety Jamal Adams make his way to the 49ers?

It reportedly can't be ruled out.

San Francisco is among "a handful of teams who have kept in touch with Adams" in NFL free agency, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported Monday, citing sources. But, per Condotta, the Seahawks also are in contact with Adams and consider a reunion with him as an option to fill their needs at safety and linebacker.

The 49ers, meanwhile, could use the seven-year NFL veteran's presence as well, as safety Talanoa Hufanga works his way back from a torn right ACL. San Francisco did draft a safety, Malik Mustapha, with the No. 124 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

But with a bit of uncertainty surrounding Hufanga, whom 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said should be cleared to resume football activity at some point during training camp, and second-year pro Ji-Ayir Brown set to be a starter in 2024 with just five starts to his name, the safety situation is one that could use an injection of experience.

Adams spent four years with the Seahawks from 2020 to 2023 after Seattle acquired him via trade from the New York Jets, but the 28-year-old only appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. As the three-time Pro Bowl selection looks to rebound in 2024, he also could serve a valuable role for the 49ers at linebacker with Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles.

Before he was cut by the Seahawks in March, Adams had tallied 494 tackles, with 50 for a loss, 42 quarterback hits, 21.5 sacks, 36 passes defended, four interceptions, a touchdown and seven forced fumbles across 80 starts in 80 games, per Pro Football reference. And while San Francisco's offense has picked on him in recent years, it's clear his availability has piqued the team's interest.

The 49ers always can count on some competition in the NFC West from their rivals up north. And now, it appears Seattle and San Francisco are in competition for the same player.

