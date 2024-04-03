Report: 49ers signing former Packers RB Patrick Taylor to one-year deal

While the San Francisco 49ers missed on restricted Detroit Lions free agent tight end Brock Wright, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan made an addition to the running back room on Wednesday afternoon through free agency.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are signing former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. The three-year veteran rusher will join Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason in the running back room in Santa Clara.

Taylor spent three seasons in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Memphis. During his time with the Packers, Taylor rushed for 261 yards and one touchdown. Taylor Jr. has also spent time playing special teams with the Packers.

