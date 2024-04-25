Report: 49ers have discussed Aiyuk, Deebo trades to move up in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers might be looking to move up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it will come at a great cost.

San Francisco currently has the No. 31 pick in the first round of the draft, but has had conversations with teams, including one picking in the top 10, about moving up in the first round and are open to trading star wide receivers Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk to do so, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Thursday afternoon, citing sources

The 49ers have had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2024

Aiyuk has been the subject of many 49ers trade rumors while he and the team continued to negotiate a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Samuel however, reportedly was assured by the 49ers he will not be traded during or after this week's draft, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

Silver also reported Thursday that the 49ers, in conversations with teams about an Aiyuk trade, have received numerous inquiries about Samuel's availability as well.

In the course of trade conversations about Brandon Aiyuk, numerous teams are inquiring about fellow 49ers WR Deebo Samuel's availability. The 49ers would likely have to be blown away by the offer to make that move. Fluid situation though. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 25, 2024

While the 49ers trading either Aiyuk or Samuel would come as a surprise, moving one of the star receivers would free up much-needed salary cap space in 2024 and in the future while allowing San Francisco to draft a cheaper, younger replacement immediately in this week's draft.

Aiyuk, a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2020, is in the final year of his rookie deal and is owed $14.1 million in 2024, while Samuel has a base salary of $20.9 million this season.

It remains to be seen if the 49ers actually are willing to pull the trigger on such a big move, but if they do, it certainly would have major ramifications for the team's immediate and long-term futures.

