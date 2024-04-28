Relegation-threatened Cologne claim a point in dramatic draw at Mainz

Mainz's Phillip Mwene (R) and Cologne's Jan Thielmann battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC Cologne at Mewa Arena. Torsten Silz/dpa

Relegation-threatened Cologne claimed a dramatic late 1-1 draw in a Bundesliga six-pointer at Mainz, while lowly sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin played out a goalless draw on Sunday.

Later on Sunday, Darmstadt can be relegated to the second division if they lose to Heidenheim.

A goal from Leandro Barreira in the 29th put Mainz ahead after Karim Onisiwo made himself room for a shot, but his effort was pushed by Marvin Schwäbe, who couldn't do anything to stop Barrerio on the rebound.

Cologne had a huge chance to level the game early in the second half, but Luca Waldschmidt wasted the opportunity with a sloppy effort from the spot.

The guests, however, were awarded another penalty in stoppage-time and this was converted by Florian Kainz.

Both teams remain in the drop zone, Mainz in the play-off spot with Cologne right behind them. The result leaves Bochum outside of the relegation zone after they defeated Hoffenheim 3-2 on Friday.

In Gladbach, Union were the ones closer to a potential winner, with their best chance in the 25th minute when Kevin Volland hit the crossbar. They could have also scored 10 minutes later, but Brenden Aaronson's shot was nicely saved by Mortiz Nicolas.

Nicolas made a big save in the 51st to again deny Aaronson, this time from distance and after Gladbach gave the ball away in midfield with a sloppy pass.

Gladbach had a huge chance to score in the last minute, but Marvin Friedrich's header from a corner was saved by Frederik Ronnow.

Gladbach are 13th with four points separating them from the drop zone. Union are one position behind and two points above the danger.

"Of course we're disappointed that we weren't able to pick up three points at home against a direct rival. Overall, we lacked a bit of courage. We now need to discuss and address it during the week," coach Gerardo Seoane said.

Union coach Nenad Bjelica said his side had a "brave performance" and showed "a sign of life."

Volland added: "We can be satisfied with the second half. What we can't be so satisfied is with how we use our chances. If we become more efficient in that respect, we'd have probably picked up three points today."

Mainz players celebrate their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC Cologne at Mewa Arena. Torsten Silz/dpa