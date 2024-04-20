Relegation-fighting Burnley routs last-placed Sheffield United 4-1

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Burnley thumped Sheffield United 4-1 and moved within three points of safety in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon in the space of two minutes at the end of the first half at Bramall Lane put Burnley on course for what could be a vital win against last-placed Sheffield United.

The Blades threatened a comeback when Gus Hamer pulled one back early in the second half, but further goals from Lyle Foster and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson ensured Burnley maintained its impressive recent form of only one loss in seven games.

Vincent Kompany’s 19th-placed team has taken 10 points during that run. It is three below Nottingham Forest in 17th, having played a game more.

Bruun Larsen put Burnley ahead after 38 minutes with a deflected effort and Assignon doubled the visitors' lead two minutes later with a toe-poked shot.

Hamer got Sheffield United back into the game seven minutes after the break when he curled a superb right-footed finish inside the far post.

Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric denied Brereton Diaz an equalizer before the home side’s fightback hopes were dealt a mighty blow.

Assignon marauded down the right and picked out Foster with a low ball into the box and the striker made no mistake from six yards in the 58th.

Burnley completed the rout in the 71st when Gudmundsson curled home a fine finish less than a minute after stepping off the bench.

Burnley's winning margin could have been even bigger, but Gudmundsson saw another chance come back off the post.

Sheffield United is 10 points from safety.

