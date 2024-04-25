Reggie Bush Heisman return should lead to restored 2004 BCS title for USC

Reggie Bush has his Heisman Trophy back, but there should be unfinished business to take care of at USC. When the NCAA conducted its investigation of USC in 2010, a crackdown on the school began. USC ultimately endured several very stiff penalties, one of them being the vacating of the 2004 Bowl Championship Series national championship, won over Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl. Now that Reggie Bush has his Heisman, it’s time for USC to get that BCS title back in the official record book and to also have its vacated victories restored as well.

USC won two national championships in the Pete Carroll era, but 2004 was the only unanimous title. The 2003 championship was a title the Trojans split with LSU. The Tigers won the BCS championship while USC won the Associated Press national title due to finishing atop the final AP poll of that season.

USC still has some work to do. Reggie Bush getting his Heisman back is not the final chapter in this long-running drama.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire