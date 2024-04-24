Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy will be returned to him.

The Heisman Trust is formally announcing the reinstatement of Bush’s trophy on Wednesday, according to ESPN. Bush will get the trophy back, and a replica will be given to USC. Additionally, Bush will be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies beginning with the 2024 season.

The running back originally forfeited his trophy in 2010 in the wake of a high-profile NCAA investigation into USC where it was revealed that Bush received improper benefits during his college career with the Trojans.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement to ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Trust, in a statement. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

The Trust told ESPN that “fundamental changes in college athletics” have shifted the rules and allowed college athlete compensation via NIL to become “an accepted practice and appears here to stay.”

Ken Goldin, CEO and founder of Goldin Auctions, told Sportico that if Bush’s trophy were to be auctioned, it would sell for a record-breaking number. The current record for a Heisman Trophy sale was set in 2019 at $504,000 for former Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams’ 1998 prize.

According to ESPN, Williams’ trophy was the last one awarded before Heisman winners were required to sign an agreement forfeiting the right to sell it.

