Referees at Euro 2024: Full guide plus English officials

Michael Oliver was a referee at the 2022 Qatar World Cup - Reuters/Carl Recine

English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have been selected as part of a group of 19 officials who will take charge of the 51 matches at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Oliver’s assistants will be Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, while Taylor is aided by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Adding to the English contingent, Stuart Attwell and David Coote have been picked in the 20-strong pool of video assistant referees (VAR).

As at Euro 2020, there will be a referee from South America officiating at Euro 2024 as part of the ‘co-operation between Uefa and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol)’. Argentina’s Facundo Tello has been handed the honour and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky.

Attwell and Taylor were named on Uefa’s officials list just two days after being pilloried by relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest for a failure to award three penalties in their defeat to Everton. So enraged were Forest at Taylor (referee) and Attwell (VAR) that they took to social media after the game to question the integrity of the Premier League and went as far as to suggest that Attwell was a fan of relegation rivals Luton. You can watch all three incidents here.

Oliver and Taylor have become the go-to English officials at major international tournaments, having overseen matches at Euro 2020 and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

England, France, Germany and Italy will have two referees at the Euros, with one from the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Argentina.

Scotland have no referees, assistants or VARs at the Euros.

Full list of Euro 2024 referees and assistants

Michael Oliver , Stuart Burt, Dan Cook (England)

Anthony Taylor , Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn (England)

Francois Letexier , Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni (France)

Clement Turpin , Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages (France)

Daniel Siebert , Jan Seidel, Rafael Foltyn (Germany)

Felix Zwayer , Stefan Lupp, Marco Achmuller (Germany)

Marco Guida , Filippo Meli, Giorgio Peretti (Italy)

Daniele Orsato , Ciro Carbone, Alessandro Giallatini (Italy)

Danny Makkelie , Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries (Netherlands)

Szymon Marciniak , Tomasz Listkiewicz, Adam Kupsik (Poland)

Artur Soares Dias , Paulo Soares, Pedro Ribiero (Portugal)

Istvan Kovacs , Vasile Florin Marinescu, Mihai Ovidiu Artene (Romania)

Ivan Kruzliak , Branislav Hancko, Jan Pozor (Slovakia)

Slavko Vincic , Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)

Jesus Gil Manzano , Diego Barbero Sevilla, Angel Nevado Rodriguez (Spain)

Glenn Nyberg , Mahbod Beigi, Andreas Soderkvist (Sweden)

Sandro Scharer , Stephane de Almeida, Bekim Zogaj (Switzerland)

Halil Umut Meler , Mustafa Emre Eyisoy, Kerem Ersoy (Turkey)

Facundo Tello, Gabriel Chade, Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina)

Full list of Euro 2024 VARs

Stuart Attwell (England)

David Coote (England)

Jerome Brisard (France)

Willy Delajod (France)

Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Christian Dingert (Germany)

Marco Fritz (Germany)

Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

Paolo Valeri (Italy)

Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)

Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

Bartosz Frankowski (Poland)

Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Tiago Martins (Portugal)

Catalin Popa (Romania)

Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovenia)

Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez (Spain)

Juan Martinez Munuera (Spain)

Fedayi San (Switzerland)

Alper Ulusoy (Turkey)

Full list of Euro 2024 support match officials*

* a support match official acts as fourth official or reserve assistant referee

Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzogovina)

Senad Ibrisimbegovic (Bosnia and Herzogovina)

Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania)

Aleksandr Radius (Lithuania)

Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

Johan Balder (Netherlands)

Espen Eskas (Norway)

Jan Erik Engan (Norway)

Rade Obrenovic (Sweden)

Jure Praprotnik (Sweden)

Mykola Balakin (Ukraine)

Oleksandr Berkut (Ukraine)

