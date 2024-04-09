Red Stars will host National Women’s Soccer League match at Wrigley Field in June

CHICAGO — The Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League announced Tuesday they will host Bay FC at Wrigley Field in the first NWSL match to be held at the Friendly Confines.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. and will feature some of the nation’s top women’s soccer players.

The Red Stars are unbeaten at 2-0-1 entering this Saturday’s match against Angel City FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, the southwest suburb where the club usually plays its home matches.

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in a news release. “On behalf of the Red Stars, I’d like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve.

“We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

Presale for Red Stars season-ticket members begins Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Season-ticket members will have their seats reserved for the match in accordance with their season-ticket member package and will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for the match as part of the presale.

On Monday, April 15, the Cubs will have a presale for their season-ticket holders. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

Visit Cubs.com/Soccer for more information about the match or for tickets.

The Cubs will be on a road trip in Cincinnati on June 8, opening Wrigley Field up for the NWSL match.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Chicago Red Stars to Wrigley Field,” Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in the release. “This is a historic first for both organizations. We’re proud to join forces with the Red Stars to bring this event to life for the players, fans and our city.”

Players thrilled

Red Stars team captain Alyssa Naeher, a goalkeeper who will represent the U.S. Women’s National Team this month in international competition, said she’s thrilled to be playing at such a historic venue.

“Wrigley Field is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country,” Naeher said in the release. “This is a unique opportunity for us to bring further visibility to our team and women’s soccer.

“Chicago has always been an incredible sports town with such a rich history. I can’t wait to compete on the field, under the lights, in front of our dedicated Chicago fans from every part of the city.”

In addition to Naeher, Red Stars midfielder Julia Bianchi (Brazil), forward Nádia Gomes (Portugal), defender Natalia Kuikka (Finland) and forward Mallory Swanson (U.S.) have also been called up to represent their countries in international play this month.

The Red Stars’ roster also features three players listed from the Chicagoland area. Defender Tatumn Milazzo is from Orland Park, defender Camryn Biegalski is from Lombard and forward Sarah Griffith is from Naperville.

The Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium since 2016. Prior to that, they played at Benedictine University in Lisle from 2013 to 2015.

Bay FC, meanwhile, is in its inaugural season and is the first NWSL club based in California’s Bay Area.

Visit chicagoredstars.com for more information on the Red Stars.

