Red Sox visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (10-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-8, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -114, Red Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 3-2 record in home games and an 11-8 record overall. The Pirates are 11-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 10-10 overall and 7-3 on the road. The Red Sox have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has five doubles and two home runs for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.