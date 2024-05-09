Red Sox trade infielder to Braves eight days after acquiring him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zack Short is about to join his third team in less than two weeks.

The Boston Red Sox traded the 28-year-old infielder to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. The transaction comes just eight days after the Red Sox acquired Short from the New York Mets on May 1, also in exchange for cash considerations.

Short appeared in a grand total of two games for Boston -- a May 2 loss to the San Francisco Giants and a May 5 win over the Minnesota Twins -- and went 0 for 7 with four strikeouts. The Red Sox designated him for assignment Wednesday while reinstating infielder Romy Gonzalez from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Short, a lifetime .169 hitter who spent the previous three seasons with the Detroit Tigers, wasn't expected to make much of an impact in Boston. But his abrupt exit is the latest example of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow having a short leash for players who aren't performing.

After Triston Casas went down with a rib injury, for example, the team gave Bobby Dalbec the opportunity to start at first base in his stead. But after just nine games of Dalbec struggling, Breslow took action, demoting Dalbec to the minors and swinging deals for veteran first basemen Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith.

Now, Short is out after just two games with Boston, joining a Braves team that just swept the Red Sox over a two-game series in Atlanta.