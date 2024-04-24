Red Sox place another key player on IL as injury bug continues to ravage locker room

The Boston Red Sox will be forced to play on without another key player as the injury bug continues to ravage its way through their locker room.

Starting pitcher Brayan Bello has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness, the ballclub announced Wednesday. The roster move is retroactive to April 21.

Bello, 24, has pitched to a 3-1 record with 26 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.04 in five games this season. He recently pitched six scoreless innings in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 19.

Boston recalled 29-year-old right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester to fill Bello’s spot on the active roster. Kelly has allowed zero runs and only one hit in nine innings across six games for the WooSox.

The #RedSox today placed RHP Brayan Bello on the 15-Day Injured List, retroactive to April 21, with right lat tightness.



To fill Bello’s spot on the active roster, the club recalled RHP Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 24, 2024

Fellow Red Sox starters Garrett Whitlock (oblique strain) and Nick Pivetta (right elbow flexor strain) are already on the 15-day IL.

The team also said Tuesday that first baseman Triston Casas would be sidelined indefinitely with a broken rib suffered on a hard swing at the plate.

Superstar third baseman Rafael Devers has been slowed by a bone bruise in his knee and hasn’t played since April 17 after a scary collision with outfielder Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill, himself, was just re-instated on Tuesday after being in concussion protocol.

Shortstop Trevor Story had season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month. The 31-year-old, in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract, was hitting .226 with four RBIs in eight games.

The Red Sox, 13-11, currently sit in fourth place in American League East.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW