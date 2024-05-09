Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest buzz surrounding top prospects

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With coaches back on the road and visits still happening, there is a lot of recruiting news coming out and a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here’s the latest.

*****

*****

The four-star defensive tackle from Opelika, Ala., has been committed to Auburn since February 2023 and “as of right now” the pledge still sticks with the Tigers as Autry lives just minutes from campus.

But Florida has stuck around and keeps getting the four-star on campus. And after a visit to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are emerging as a serious contender as well.

*****

Texas A&M is making the new Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback a major priority and Casuga is definitely noticing how hard the Aggies are coming after him.

The 2026 standout expects to see Michigan and Clemson coaches for a private team workout this week. Casuga talks with USC coach Lincoln Riley weekly so the Trojans remain a mainstay in his recruitment. Oregon and Tennessee are also up there as well.

*****

The four-star athlete from Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and now a core group of schools is starting to stand out even more. A few weeks ago, Clardy said Ole Miss and UCF would make his top five and while the Rebels remain among the favorites, the other teams to watch now are Washington, Mississippi State, Florida State, Florida and Georgia.

*****

Notre Dame could be the team to beat with LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and many others still involved with the 2026 four-star quarterback from Cocoa, Fla., but two new schools have been coming on strong recently to catch Hart’s attention.

Michigan and Texas A&M are “jumping in the mix” as the four-star focuses on the spring and then should have his summer visit schedule done soon.

*****

A commitment from the four-star receiver out of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna might come by the end of May and that has to be good news for Florida as the Gators have emerged as a serious contender in Howard’s recruitment.

Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and others are in the mix but Howard is drawn to the idea of playing with five-star QB DJ Lagway so the Gators are the team to beat.

*****

The talented but oft-injured four-star running back has not been in the limelight much this offseason but top teams are still coming hard after the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout. Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, Colorado and Ohio State make up his top list.

*****

Georgia might have the early lead for the 2026 four-star safety from Buford, Ga., and the Bulldogs are always tough to beat along with some other Southeast powers but a new Ohio State offer will be one to watch.

McCoy has been waiting on the Buckeyes to offer “for the longest” time and it’s the last offer he wanted on his “bucket list.” If Ohio State can keep up the momentum it will be something to watch while Georgia and others loom.

*****

Arkansas and Ole Miss have made a major impression on the three-star quarterback from San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan and new Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was expected to visit with Mitchell on Wednesday.

Those two are definitely ones to watch along with Oregon State and San Jose State. Mitchell is trying to build a better relationship with the Cal coaching staff, as well.

*****

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is trying very hard to convince the five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day to visit Nebraska and while nothing is set in stone yet the possibility exists.

Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and others have a longstanding relationship with Sanders and his family but this could be something to watch, especially if Raiola has a huge freshman season.

*****

The four-star defensive end from Galveston (Texas) Ball landed some major offers early but things have quieted down for him as Oregon State, Baylor and Texas Tech have been the three schools most recently coming after him hard. Illinois is in there as well but the Red Raiders could be the one to watch since he has a visit scheduled to Lubbock in early June.

*****

The 2026 receiver from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks but it could be the local school that’s tough to beat. Georgia has really caught Thomas’ attention after the Bulldogs offered and their ability to develop players for the NFL is something the 2026 receiver thinks is unmatched.

*****

Michigan might be really tough to beat for the four-star defensive end from Palatine, Ill., but Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri and Miami are the other frontrunners for him and some big visits are coming up.

The Hurricanes, Volunteers and Huskers will all get Williams on campus in June and that might sway him away from the Wolverines – or it might not.

*****

Oregon, USC, Washington and Penn State remain the top schools for the four-star cornerback from Corona (Calif.) Centennial but after some recent visits and new offers, Zamorano’s list is expanding.

Kansas, Michigan State and Arizona are also getting a serious look from the four-star as he’s considering others now as well.