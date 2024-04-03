Recruiting: Learn the details of Vero Beach linebacker T.J. Alford's commitment to Ohio State

VERO BEACH − Barbara Minnis recalls a time when her son was once terrified of the sport he'd eventually flourish in.

At roughly eight years old, T.J. Alford wasn't convinced the gridiron was for him during his time playing youth football. Of course, at that age, there aren't too many things that you are sure of. But what became apparent to Minnis was that her son, regardless of the punishing hard hits, was intent on sticking with it.

"I really realized that he was going to take this game somewhere when he was scared to death to do it, but he came out day after day continuing to fight through his fear," Minnis said. "And I knew then that he was determined, persistent and was going to do great things."

Vero Beach High School linebacker T.J. Alford announces his commitment to play football for Ohio State while sitting with his family inside the school's Citrus Bowl stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Vero Beach.

Years later on Easter weekend, Minnis, along with T.J.'s father Tarvos Alford, joined their son on a golf cart on Saturday, riding to the 50-yard line at Billy Livings Field where a table and microphone were set up. Greeting them would be a crowd, approximately of more than 100 people, decked out in apparel of their favorite college team in hopes that the four-star Vero Beach linebacker would choose their school. The fans draped in scarlet and grey left the Citrus Bowl ecstatic as Alford announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Most college commitments are revealed on social media. If not, inside a media centers or a gym. But given the audience, media attention, and most importantly the athlete, the stage was appropriate.

"I think next to a varsity football game, that's probably as a big crowd as we get. And I think it speaks volumes for T.J.," Indians athletic director and football head coach Lenny Jankowski said. "He really does exemplify the true student-athlete. He's got a 3.6 grade point average in all honors-level courses. You meet any adult, any kid and they only have life to speak about T.J.. He's just one of those once-in-a-lifetime kids that we as coaches get an opportunity to be around and coach. Getting an opportunity to coach him is one thing, but just getting an opportunity to know him as an individual and a human being, I think that's what, what stands out the most."

While in the driver's seat of the golf cart, Alford was in a state of peace and calm after months stressing over the decision. He accumulated more 30 collegiate offers, narrowing them down to six on Feb. 2: Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Central Florida, Miami and Florida State.

Alford said eager to commit early, but on the advice of father, he chose to wait until after 2024 signing day. The family later decided that March 30 would be the day as a way to honor his late grandfather, Dave Alford, on his birthday.

"It was the perfect date for me," Alford said.

Minnis added: "I think that was so amazing because his grandfather was the foundation in his life. Just to show homage to him and knowing that he was a true man of God, for T.J. to honor him on his birthday was just very special."

When arrived to the midfield, the rising senior linebacker wasn't interested playing the hat dance for dramatic effect. After taking those in audience, he simply reached in a black bag and pulled out Buckeyes cap.

"I knew where I was going. I had the hat in my bag, so I was happy riding down," Alford remarked. "It felt great getting that weight off my shoulders."

Why Ohio State?

Alford credited Buckeyes linebacker coach James Laurinaitis for the decision. From 2005-08, Laurinaitis went on All-American career at Ohio State, winning the Butkus Award in 2007 before going on to an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.

"I feel like I can go there and do great things. And I feel like he's the best person to teach me to do those things," Alford said.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound junior is considered a top-10 linebacker in his class by multiple national outlets. He is ranked eighth at his position in the country by 247Sports and On3 and ninth by Rivals. 247Sports and On3 have Alford ranked 63rd and 72nd, respectively, across all positions.

En route to being named TCPalm's Defensive Player of the Year, Alford produced a team-best 114 tackles, 12 of which went for loss while adding four sacks, six passes defended and an interception in his first season with the Indians. Vero Beach had a 9-3 record last fall.

Alford played his first two seasons at John Carroll. That's where he believed he could play football at the next level after receiving interest from colleges early on. His first offer came as a freshman from a fellow Big Ten school: Indiana.

"I didn't think I can do it until I got that first offer from Indiana," he said. "They'll forever hold a special place in my heart because they're the first team to believe in me."

On Saturday, Alford took one step closer to doing it.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

