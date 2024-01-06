After a record-setting career, Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is leaving for the NFd

After establishing a new standard for tight ends at Texas, Ja'Tavion Sanders is off to the NFL.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Sanders had decided to enter the NFL draft. He later acknowledged the report with a post on social media that said "Blessed."

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Sanders is rated by Pro Football Focus as a top-50 prospect and the second-best tight end in this upcoming draft class.

When Sanders signed with then-Texas coach Tom Herman in December 2020, there was a debate as to whether he should be a tight end or edge rusher in college. He ended up on offense and blossomed under Steve Sarkisian.

After primarily playing on special teams in 2021, Sanders had 54 receptions, 613 receiving yards and five touchdown catches during the 2022 season. He followed that performance up with 45 catches, 682 yards and two scores as a junior.

His 54 receptions during the 2022 season and his 682 receiving yards this season are both school records for tight ends. No Texas tight end has had more career receptions than Sanders, who finished his Texas tenure with 99.

Sanders' departure comes at the end of the same week where receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington and running back Jonathon Brooks said their farewells to Texas. That quartet accounted for 61.5% of UT's receiving yards and nearly 59% of its receptions this season. Junior receiver Adonai Mitchell, who scored on 11 of his 55 receptions this season, is also weighing a decision about his future.

With Sanders gone, Gunnar Helm will enter his senior year as the top tight end at Texas. Helm caught 14 passes this season and scored twice. Juan Davis, Spencer Shannon and Will Randle are other tight ends on the UT roster, and four-star prospect Jordan Washington is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

