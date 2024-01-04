Texas running back Jonathon Brooks confirms he'll leave school early to enter NFL draft

When asked about his future at last weekend's Sugar Bowl Media Day, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks said he was still unsure about whether he'd return to school or turn pro.

A few days later, the Longhorns' redshirt sophomore has made a decision.

On Thursday, Brooks confirmed to ESPN a 247Sports report that he plans to enter this spring's NFL draft.

After sitting behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson for two years, Brooks enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. He rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. Those 1,139 rushing yards rank 28th nationally and 14th in the Texas record books.

Brooks, however, essentially only played in 10 games and had his season ended on Nov. 11 when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. When the draft occurs in April, he will be less than six months removed from that injury.

Despite the injury, Brooks' stock is still high. Brooks is currently the only running back listed among Pro Football Focus' ranking of the top-75 prospects in the upcoming draft class.

Although Brooks is leaving, the cupboard will not be bare at Texas. Both freshman CJ Baxter and sophomore Jaydon Blue turned in 100-yard rushing performances after Brooks got injured. The Longhorns still have Savion Red and freshman Tre Wisner on the roster, and both Florida prospect Jerrick Gibson and Arizona product Christian Clark were members of UT's 2024 recruiting class.

As a team, Texas averaged 188.4 rushing yards per game this season. It currently boasts the No. 24 rushing offense in the country.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas star Jonathon Brooks makes decision about future football plans